Nicolas Cage Is Taking Us on a Ride From Hell in ‘Sympathy for the Devil’

It’s tremendous when actors enjoy starring in horror films and actively seek out those projects. Sometimes it leads to them reaching the status of scream queen—or king. Nicolas Cage has starred in many horror films throughout his career, including his campy performance as Dracula in the recent horror-comedy Renfield. And soon we’ll be getting another unhinged Cage performance in a horror movie with Sympathy for the Devil.

So, what is Sympathy for the Devil about? How big of a role does Nicolas Cage play in it? When can you see it? I’ve got the answers to all your blazing questions ahead.

Does Sympathy for the Devil have a release date?

It won’t be a bummer of a summer (sorry) for horror fans this year. Sympathy for the Devil is set to release in theaters on July 28, 2023.

Is there a trailer for Sympathy for the Devil?

The chaos that’s captured in the trailer tells me that Sympathy for the Devil is going to be bonkers. Nicolas Cage’s performance is bound to be a standout. And for once a trailer doesn’t give everything away!

What is Sympathy for the Devil about?

The official plot for Sympathy for the Devil is described as follows: “After being forced to drive a mysterious passenger at gunpoint, a man finds himself in a high-stakes game of cat and mouse where it becomes clear that not everything is as it seems.” Cat and mouse games in horror can be very thrilling. Throw in some twists and characters that aren’t what they seem, and you’ve got an entertaining horror flick. There’s no doubt in my mind that Sympathy for the Devil will be surprising in some capacity.

Who is in Sympathy for the Devil?

Nicolas Cage and Joel Kinnaman are the biggest names in Sympathy for the Devil. Here’s the full cast list:

Nicolas Cage as The Passenger

Joel Kinnaman as The Driver

Kaiwi Lyman

Cameron Lee Price

Burns Burns

Rich Hopkins

Nancy Good

Alexis Zollicoffer

Oliver McCallum

Annisse White

Danny Tesla

(featured image: RLJE Films)

