‘Funny, didn’t a DEI give Dr. Phil his own show?’: Dr. Phil endorses Donald Trump, and the internet isn’t tolerating his hypocrisy

Phil McGraw, otherwise known as “Dr. Phil,” spoke at Trump’s Madison Square Garden event to condemn DEI initiatives. Phil also clarified that he’s “not a celebrity endorsement,” among a buffet of other ironies.

Recommended Videos

He claimed that celebrities “know nothing” about policy or politics, despite being one himself. He said, “This country was built on hard work, added value, and talent. Not on equal outcome, not on DEI.”

Social media users were quick to point out the glaring contradiction in Phil’s statement. One wrote, “Funny, didn’t a DEI give Dr. Phil his own show?”

So Dr. Phil is a fucking racist piece of shit. What merit did he have when Oprah made him famous. Fucking loser. https://t.co/g7HqEDG6Du — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) October 27, 2024

This country was absolutely built on hard work Dr. Phil…on the backs of Black, Brown, and lmmigrants from all across this WORLD! Many of which who were forced to do so!



SLAVERY.



Let us know when you’re ready to tell the WHOLE story. https://t.co/DbagsQFIFd — NAACP (@NAACP) October 27, 2024

https://x.com/keithboykin/status/1850664759236173856?s=46&t=8eUyo8EJ9c_VcAzxdAiCTw

Dr. Phil: This country was built on hard work.. Not on DEI pic.twitter.com/QngDJKbDnc — Acyn (@Acyn) October 27, 2024

Phil rose to stardom because of his frequent appearances on the Oprah Winfrey Show during the 1990s. It was Oprah who created Dr. Phil’s talk show with her production company, Harpo Productions. Winfrey believes in inclusion and has partnered with Apple TV and spoke on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). Oprah, who believes in DEI, gave Phil his start. If it weren’t for Oprah’s belief in equal opportunities, Phil wouldn’t be touted as one of Oprah’s proteges.

Interestingly, Oprah has expressed support for Vice President Kamala Harris. She appealed to other independent voters to choose Harris in her DNC speech in August 2024.

Built on whose hard work?

Several others criticized Phil, stating that America was built on the backs of unpaid black people. Meanwhile, the candidate he’s advocating for merely inherited his wealth from his affluent father. Hard work and backing a nepo baby aren’t two themes that go hand-in-hand. Nevertheless, the MAGA crowd cheered Phil on. He successfully postured himself as a regular guy, despite being a talk show household name.

Phil also says he’s an “expert” at bullying and claimed that Trump isn’t a bully. As far as expertise goes, Phil retired his license to practice as a therapist in 2006. It also doesn’t take an expert for reasonable voters to comprehend that Trump has touted lies against immigrants and uses smear tactics against his opponents.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy