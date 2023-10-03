Listen, I’ll be the first to admit that I’m heavily invested in the lives of people I will never meet a.k.a celebrities, their drama is incredibly entertaining. It’s like junk food for the eyes and I can’t get enough, especially when it comes to Calabasas’ first family The Kardashian/Jenners.

I’ve been keeping up with the Kardashians since their first reality series aired in 2007, while I don’t religiously watch their new Hulu series The Kardashians, I do keep up with the familial drama through TikTok and Twitter.

So, I wasn’t too shocked to learn that Kim and Kourtney Kardashian were fighting once again as that’s pretty par for the course when it comes to having sisters. However, this fight seemed to spawn a bit of discourse that intrigued me as people seemed to be split on who was right. And now I’m here to give the final verdict because this is truly my bread and butter.

Kim Kardashian is right and Kourtney Kardashian is not a victim

Let me set the scene for you; both Kim and Kourtney have been angling for a huge blowout after Kim worked with Dolce & Gabbana for their September 2022 presentation at Milan Fashion Week. Kourtney, who used the fashion house for her wedding, thought the partnership was a bit disrespectful because Kim didn’t ask her if it was okay to do.

Everything came to a head during a heated phone call in which Kourtney claimed Kim “… saw this thing that was mine and that wasn’t yours and that you wanted it.”

Thus began an incredibly harsh phone call that had both sisters being pretty nasty. Kourtney called Kim “selfish” and a “narcissist,” while Kim revealed that she has a group chat labeled “Not Kourtney,” where Kourtney’s friends complain about her and her bad attitude.

It was pretty hard to watch and I remember having fights like that with my own older sister. There’s something about a sibling bond that allows you to say the worst thing to them without even blinking an eye.

While Kim admitted that having the group chat was very low and peak little sister behavior—I can admit that we little sisters sometimes say things to get under our older sisters’ skin—Kim was not wrong.

There’s been an ongoing narrative in which Kourtney Kardashian has painted herself as the sister who’s “above” all of the family’s celebrity, and she’s the one “with her feet on the ground.” She’s positioned herself as the sister who wants a simple life away from the cameras.

But, it’s all a lie.

Nothing proves that more than the fact that Kourtney keeps coming back to the show. If she was truly done with the Kardashian/Jenner TV circus, she could just, you know, stop showing up. Their brother, Rob, does it all the time. He’s never on camera because he actually doesn’t want to be a part of the narrative. He stuck to his guns about distancing himself from the family’s spotlight. Right now, all Rob does is make socks and hang with his daughter, Dream.

Kourtney has every opportunity to walk away from The Kardashians, but she won’t because she’s not above the sisters’ lifestyle. Kourtney likes the privilege and wealth the family business brings her but doesn’t want to put in the work that they ask of her.

And I’m not saying Kim Kardashian is a perfect person who’s never made any mistakes. But, as one TikTok user correctly pointed out, Kim has done nothing but work her ass off to make sure her family is set for life. Basically, she ran in order for her family to walk, and maybe Kourtney resents that Kim is looked up to more than she is, especially since she’s the eldest sister.

The Season 4 premiere phone call just cemented the fact that Kourtney just doesn’t like her sister, but won’t admit it. She’ll just continue to nitpick things to be mad at Kim for because Kim is seen as the older sister people should turn to. Not to mention that Kourtney’s husband, Travis Barker, very publicly admitted to having a thing for Kim right before the two got together.

Whether it’s jealousy, sibling rivalry, or something in between, I’m tired of people thinking that Kim Kardashian is the villain of her family. If Kourtney wants to walk away, she can do it at any time. From one little sister to another, Kim wasn’t wrong and I stand by that.

