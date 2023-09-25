‘Ahsoka’ Fans Are All Making the Same Comparison Thanks to an Unexpected Cast Poster

Star Wars fans have been waiting a long time to see the Rebels plot lines be brought to life via live-action. Watching Ahsoka, Sabine, Hera Syndulla, and others be brought together in an action-packed adventure was something that’s been anticipated since Rebels premiered in 2018.

And now fans have gotten their wish as Disney+’s new Star Wars mini-series Ahsoka has brought the rebels back together in their quest to defeat General Thrawn and stop the emergence of the new Empire.

While fans have gotten to see pretty much all of the integral characters to the Rebels series, the one character they hadn’t yet seen was the long-lost Ezra Bridger, who was lost in space along with General Thrawn in an attempt to thwart his plans long ago.

However, thanks to the latest episode of Ahsoka, fans finally got a chance to see their fallen hero and he’s … Jesus?

Yes, I know that sounds super weird, but the official poster showing Ezra’s return to the Star Wars universe has him looking a lot like the archetypal image of Jesus Christ. And I’m not just talking about his new rockin’ beard—which was also a shock to see but understandable as Ezra technically was a teenager when he was lost, so it’s not that weird to see him looking more like a man.

No, the poster goes further than that and shows Ezra, with a full beard, in tattered red and beige clothing, and glowing blue eyes. It’s a beautiful character design, don’t get me wrong, and the actor playing Ezra, Eman Esfandi, looks a lot like his animated counterpart, but the whole thing has a huge “savior of Nazareth” vibe that I don’t think Ahsoka’s showrunnners were going for.

See Ezra in @AhsokaOfficial, a Star Wars Original series, now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/PTPQ57k50q — Star Wars (@starwars) September 21, 2023

And I’m definitely not the only person who noticed the Jesus aesthetic Ezra is giving off in this poster that probably cost a lot of money to make. Below are some of the fans’ reactions to his new look:

ah yes my favorite star wars character, jesus christ https://t.co/qtw4saL5de — dilly (comms 6/12) (@whipplefingers) September 21, 2023

someone told me erza from star wars' ahsoka looks like space jesus ? — Ƹ̵̡⁠Ӝ̵̨̄⁠Ʒ (@hanniballectevr) September 25, 2023

Can't wait to see Blue Elon and Space Jesus duke it out! https://t.co/N0ZTY3r5fg — Frivalszky-Mayer Péter (@freevo) September 21, 2023

Regardless of how Ezra looks, it’s going to be a wonderful, and super awkward, reunion in this week’s episode of Ahsoka.

