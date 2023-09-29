10 Movies and Shows To Make Your Fall Sweet and Spooky Like ‘Over the Garden Wall’

It is finally fall! One of the BEST things about this season is doing a rewatch of Over the Garden Wall. The animated miniseries follows brothers Wirt and Gregory as they wander the woods trying to find their way home. There is a looming sense of dread hovering near them at all times. Yet it is also fun, mainly thanks to Beatrice the bird and Wirt’s frog with the ever-changing names. Also, Wirt is a perfect gift to the world. It’s an amazing show, perfect for the change in weather, and enjoyable for the entire family.

It is only September and I’ve already watched Over the Garden Wall twice this year. I can’t get enough of the sweet and spooky vibe with 19th-century-inspired visuals. And that’s a rock fact! So what else can you watch to fill the Frog Jason Funderburker-shaped hole in your heart?

The Owl House (2020–2023)

(Disney+)

The Owl House is one of my favorite shows. It has many of the same spooky yet cute vibes as Over the Garden Wall. Luz goes through a secret passage in the regular world and finds herself in a world of magic. She befriends a rule-breaking witch, Eda, and an adorable demon, King. At a magical school (so much better than Hogwarts), Luz learns magic in her unique, human way.

Coraline (2009)

(Focus Features)

Written by Neil Gaiman, Coraline is an interesting children’s movie with a sinister feel. Coraline and her absentee parents who work from home (this hits differently after COVID-19) move to a new apartment in the middle of nowhere, where she finds a secret door that takes her to a mirror version of her life. At first, she prefers the button-eyed doubles of her parents, but things aren’t as good as they seem.

Gravity Falls (2012–2016)

(Disney+)

Although Gravity Falls takes place in the summer, it still has the right spooky energy. Like Over the Garden Wall, it is about odd siblings who encounter supernatural creatures with hilarious results. Twins Dipper and Mabel stay with their uncle in the woods of Oregon for the summer. They soon find Gravity Falls is full of mysteries unlike anything they have seen before.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

(Disney)

The Nightmare Before Christmas plays in my house from fall until the new year. Jack Skellington’s misadventure in trying to bring Halloween vibes to Christmas is something so many of us spooky folks love. The opening sequence of Halloween Town embodies much of what makes this time of year so fun.

Howl’s Moving Castle (2004)

(Studio Ghibli)

Although Howl’s Moving Castle doesn’t take place in the fall, so much about the movie makes it feel that way. Between the living scarecrow, fire demon, and magic, it is a good watch for spooky season. Sophie, cursed to look like an old woman, joins the wizard Howl in his magically moving house. The inside of the moving castle screams autumn coziness.

The Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

(Searchlight)

The Wes Anderson animated movie The Fantastic Mr. Fox has all the fall vibes. Mr. Fox lives under a tree with his fox family. His antics of stealing from the local farmers, however, drive all the animals in the area underground. Led by Mr. Fox, the animals keep the farmers on their toes in an unhinged battle.

The Secret of Kells (2009)

(Cartoon Saloon)

The Secret of Kells takes place in medieval Ireland, where threats of Viking attacks are imminent. At an abbey in Ireland, Brendan looks for adventure outside of the secure walls. When he travels into the woods in search of special berries for paint, Brendan finds much more than he expected. Befriending a fae creature, they must face off against the ancient god of death, Crom Cruach.

The Book of Life (2014)

(20th Century Studios)

The Book of Life is a fun fall trip into the underworld. Students visit a museum on the Day of the Dead. Instead of getting the usual field trip experience, the tour guide tells them a story from the Book of Life. They learn about a small town in Mexico where a wager between La Muerte and Xibalba changed the lives of three friends.

The Song of the Sea (2014)

(Cartoon Saloon)

To be fair, The Song of the Sea is a great watch at any time of the year, but since it takes place mainly on Halloween, it is perfect for fall. Be warned: This one may make you cry. Since the death of his mother, nothing in Ben’s life has been good. His father still grieves the loss of his wife. His sister, Saoirse, was born the same day as their mom’s death. She has never spoken and is a burden to Ben. After discovering Saoirse is a selkie, the two embark on a journey to save her and other fae creatures.

The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad (1949)

(Disney+)

The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad is two stories for the price of one. The first is Wind in the Willows, about Mr. Toad and his wild adventures. It has a lot of old-timey vibes to it like Over the Garden Wall. The second story is a bit scary. It is a retelling of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow where Ichabod Crane faces off against the Headless Horseman.

(featured image: Cartoon Network)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]