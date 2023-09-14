The SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes are continuing because the AMPTP remains woefully stubborn. While strikes are important for the members of both unions, it also puts a stop to the production of movies and television shows and puts many crews out of work for the time being. That means that healthcare benefits are currently at risk because of the strikes, and actors are stepping up to the plate to help out. The Union Solidarity Coalition features some of our favorite actors and writers all banding together to auction some one-of-a-kind events and experiences to help ensure that crew members keep their healthcare benefits.

Honestly, it’s really cool to see stuff like this continue to happen throughout the strikes, especially when we have the studio heads on the other side of the argument saying that they’ll wait it out until people are “homeless” to solve this. Seeing those in power (in this case, the actors who make a lot more money for their work than other members of their union or their crews) step up to use their names and clout for the better is really sweet to see. And when some of your favorites are offering up really funny things to bid on? That’s just the icing on the cake.

The level of celebrities range from television icons to movie stars, and fans can bid on eBay for their chance to win whatever their heart desires for a good cause! And look, it’s a tax write-off. Do it for the crew, do it for the taxes. When else in your life can you work on a crossword puzzle with Natasha Lyonne and maybe actually finish it?

Your faves get it

As someone with a pet named after an Adam Scott character, having Adam Scott take care of my pet would be perfect. Alas, I am on the east coast and Benjamin Wyatt the Cat is not a dog. But you can still have Henry Pollard himself walk your dog if you live in the Los Angeles area (which feels like a dream I once had).

wow benjamin wyatt the cat would like a word pic.twitter.com/tit4VvCbs2 — Rachel Leishman (@RachelLeishman) September 13, 2023

Twitter obviously had fun with this as well, posting memes about the wild things you could bid on.

Or poking fun at the ones that are actually available for you to bid on because … well, yeah, this does kind of sound like a threat.

Lena Dunham Will Paint A Mural In Your Home feels like a threat https://t.co/8i2PTM7FRX — sage (@btwnrevolutions) September 13, 2023

The point is that this auction is a great way for celebrities to use their power and influence for the better and inspire fans to help during the strikes. If you’re spending your time binge-watching New Girl, then why not bid on a Zoom call with the cast themselves if it means helping the crew? And who wouldn’t want to eat a meal with Bob Odenkirk?

Personally, I think that Natasha Lyonne solving a crossword puzzle should be the premise for a variety show fundraiser because we’d all tune in and donate to watch, but that’s maybe the next step. If you can donate, please do! This is fun and weird and exciting.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: NBC)

