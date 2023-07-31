WGA Is Auctioning Off Some Awesome Stuff To Support the Writers’ Strike

Remember when major studio executives made it public that they hope to watch the WGA strike end with people “losing their apartments and losing their houses?” Well, they’re gonna have to start thinking on their feet, because once again, the writers have outclassed them with ingenuity and great ideas.

Currently, an auction is being held by participants of the strike, featuring a plethora of really cool items that’ll tickle the brain of any nerd who’s been invested in any IP from the last 30 years or so, including this fantastic gem!

I bought this cool Matt Groening strike poster to support those who are being hurt most by the strike. More items up for auction via ⁦@kitbboss⁩ ⁦@alifeinthearts⁩ at https://t.co/AAybp7eVlM pic.twitter.com/li3SSZm1gn — Harlan Coben (@HarlanCoben) July 30, 2023

This Bart has already been bought for ~$1k, but there’s still plenty of fantastic items up for auction! There’s even more Simpsons swag, including a varsity jacket and a cel of the titular family posed like The Beatles. But other items that stand out to me are an OG Lisa Hanawalt Bojack Horseman sign, featuring a play on an iconic line from the show (“Give us a fair deal or suck a d***, dumbshits!”), skateboards with Rick and Morty decals designed by art director James McDermott, old guitars from Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman, and—my personal favorite—an original clay “pig pot,” made by Busy Philipps.

The prices range from as low as $70 (a signed poster for Lena Dunham’s Girls) to as high as $3000 (an original King of the Hill cel sheet, which, honestly, is fair). There’s a pretty diverse array of things being auctioned off, too, from strike signs, set props, and original art and merch (seriously eyeballing the Insecure throw pillow. ..) to cameos and “meet the XYZ” opportunities. I’m particularly tickled by the opportunity for Triumph the Insult Comic Dog to “poop” on a person of your choice.

You can find the auction here, and I highly recommend checking it out sooner rather than later, as new items are being added as consistently as people are willing to donate. Plus, the first round will be closed on Sunday, August 6, at 7PM PDT, so you’d better get in there quick! If anyone raises the price on either the Tuca & Bertie strike sign OR the Busy Philipps pig pot, I swear to god, I’ll shake your hand and buy you dinner for supporting the writers but I’ll absolutely wrestle you for that loot.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: Entertainment Community Fund)

