Stray Kids at Wrigley Field stands to be one of 2025’s hottest K-pop tickets

Stray Kids announced their “dominATE” World Tour on Monday, November 18, 2024, and are set to hit 10 stadiums across North America in 2025, with one stop being Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois! The June 26, 2025, tour date will mark the first time any K-pop band has ever played the iconic baseball stadium, home of the Chicago Cubs, and we have everything you need to know about ticket prices and more.

Recommended Videos

Stray Kids debuted in 2018 with the song “District 9,” incorporating hip-hop, rap, and EDM. The K-pop band is made up of eight members: Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. They were formed in 2017 by JYP Entertainment through a reality show of the same name.

The last time the band played in Chicago was this past year at Lollapalooza when they headlined the music festival. So, if you want to see this K-pop boyband back in Chicago to make history, keep reading!

Stray Kids at Wrigley Field tickets

Fans can now buy tickets to the Stray Kids Wrigley Field show on StubHub. The cheapest tickets for the K-pop band’s tour stop at Wrigley Field are selling for $136 in the 407L section, which is pretty high up in the stands. If you’d like to get a closer look, you can buy tickets for $293 in the 100’s section. However, if you want to be on the floor, tickets are selling for upwards of $1,149.

BUY NOW: Stray Kids at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois, Cheapest Tickets on StubHub.

Wrigley Field concert seat map

Stray Kids ‘dominATE’ World Tour 2025 schedule

If you can’t make the Wrigley Field show, don’t fret because the K-pop band is coming to 10 cities in North America in the summer of 2025! Stray Kids’ 2025 “dominATE” tour kicks off in North America on May 24, 2025, in Seattle, Washington, where they will play T-Mobile Park. They’ll wrap up their North American leg of the tour in Toronto, Ontario, on June 29, 2025. See below for the complete schedule of the Stray Kids North American “dominATE” tour.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy