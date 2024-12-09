Nate Bargatze tickets prices for all 66 dates for 2025 Big Dumb Eyes World Tour

Coming off the heels of his successful 2024 tour, Nate Bargatze is heading out for his Big Dumb Eyes world tour next year, and we have everything you need to know, from show dates to ticket prices and more!
The comedian got his start with stand-up comedy in Chicago and made his way to New York City, New York, in 2002. He appeared on late-night shows such as Conan and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and eventually made his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live in 2023 alongside musical guest The Foo Fighters. Since then, he’s made several appearances on the late-night comedy show in 2024.
And if you can’t wait until 2025 to see him live, fans can get their comedy fix by watching his Netflix special, Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American. You can also catch him on Prime Video with his special titled Nate Bargatze: Hello World. However, if you’d rather just see the comedian live, keep reading to see which cities he will be coming to!
Big Dumb Eyes World Tour 2025 – Tickets
- Tickets: Stubhub
Official presale tickets for Nate Bargatze’s 2025 world tour go on sale on December 6th while general sale starts on December 10th. However, fans can now buy tickets on StubHub.
Ticket prices vary, depending on which city you attend and where you sit in the venue. The cheapest tickets for the comedian’s May 8th show at the Amsoil Arena at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center in Duluth, Minnesota are currently being sold for $47 in the 100 level of the arena. But, if you’d like to sit closer to the stage, you can buy floor seats for $116.
Nate Bargatze 2025 Big Dumb Eyes World Tour Schedule
The comedian will start his Big Dumb Eyes world tour in Las Vegas just a few days after his residency at the Wynn. After that, he will be making his way to Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, and other cities across North America!
Bargatze’s Tour will go throughout 2025, with his last tour date being December 13th in Nashville, Tennessee. See the full schedule below.
|Date
|City
|Tickets
|Jan. 29
|Las Vegas, NV
|Buy Now
|Jan. 31
|Las Vegas, NV
|Buy Now
|Feb. 01 (7:30)
|Las Vegas, NV
|Buy Now
|Feb. 01 (10:30)
|Las Vegas, NV
|Buy Now
|March 19 – 22
|Las Vegas, NV
|Buy Now
|May 08
|Duluth, MI
|Buy Now
|May 09
|Peoria, Illinois
|Buy Now
|May 11
|Fort Wayne, Indiana
|Buy Now
|May 14
|Dayton, Ohio
|Buy Now
|May 16
|Camdenton, Missouri
|Buy Now
|May 17
|Rogers, Arkansas
|Buy Now
|May 30
|Reading, Pennsylvania
|Buy Now
|May 31
|Fayetteville, North Carolina
|Buy Now
|June 01
|Chattanooga, Tennessee
|Buy Now
|June 05
|Saginaw, Michigan
|Buy Now
|June 06
|Erie, Pennsylvania
|Buy Now
|June 07
|Roanoke, Virginia
|Buy Now
|June 08
|Norfolk, Virginia
|Buy Now
|June 12
|Orange Beach, Alabama
|Buy Now
|June 13
|Hollywood, Florida
|Buy Now
|June 15
|Richmond, Virginia
|Buy Now
|June 19
|Rochester, Minnesota
|Buy Now
|June 20
|Sioux City, Iowa
|Buy Now
|June 21
|Madison, Wisconsin
|Buy Now
|June 22
|Evansville, Indiana
|Buy Now
|July 18
|Raleigh, North Carolina
|Buy Now
|July 19
|North Charleston, South Carolina
|Buy Now
|July 20
|Tallahassee, Florida
|Buy Now
|July 25
|Milwaukee, Wisconsin
|Buy Now
|July 26
|Saint Paul, Minnesota
|Buy Now
|August 08
|Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
|Buy Now
|August 09
|Boston, Massachusetts
|Buy Now
|August 14
|Columbia, South Carolina
|Buy Now
|August 15
|Jacksonville, Florida
|Buy Now
|August 16
|Orlando, Florida
|Buy Now
|August 22
|Baltimore, Maryland
|Buy Now
|August 23
|Columbus, Ohio
|Buy Now
|Sept. 11
|Lincoln, Nebraska
|Buy Now
|Sept. 13
|Denver, Colorado
|Buy Now
|Sept. 14
|Wichita, Kansas
|Buy Now
|Sept. 20
|Kansas City, Missouri
|Buy Now
|Sept. 21
|North Little Rock, Arkansas
|Buy Now
|Sept. 27
|New York, New York
|Buy Now
|Oct. 02
|Rochester, New York
|Buy Now
|Oct. 04
|Cleveland, Ohio
|Buy Now
|Oct. 05
|Louisville, Kentucky
|Buy Now
|Oct. 16
|Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
|Buy Now
|Oct. 18
|Dallas, Texas
|Buy Now
|Oct. 19
|Tulsa, Oklahoma
|Buy Now
|Oct. 24
|Chicago, Illinois
|Buy Now
|Oct. 25
|Cincinnati, Ohio
|Buy Now
|Nov. 07
|Seattle, Washington
|Buy Now
|Nov. 08
|Portland, Oregon
|Buy Now
|Nov. 14
|Tampa, Florida
|Buy Now
|Nov. 15
|Atlanta, Georgia
|Buy Now
|Nov. 21
|Charlotte, North Carolina
|Buy Now
|Nov. 22
|Greenville, South Carolina
|Buy Now
|Nov. 23
|Charleston, West Virginia
|Buy Now
|Dec. 06
|Salt Lake City, Utah
|Buy Now
|Dec. 07
|Boise, Idaho
|Buy Now
|Dec. 13
|Nashville, Tennessee
|Buy Now
Published: Dec 9, 2024 02:52 pm