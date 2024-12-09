Nate Bargatze tickets prices for all 66 dates for 2025 Big Dumb Eyes World Tour

Coming off the heels of his successful 2024 tour, Nate Bargatze is heading out for his Big Dumb Eyes world tour next year, and we have everything you need to know, from show dates to ticket prices and more!

The comedian got his start with stand-up comedy in Chicago and made his way to New York City, New York, in 2002. He appeared on late-night shows such as Conan and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and eventually made his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live in 2023 alongside musical guest The Foo Fighters. Since then, he’s made several appearances on the late-night comedy show in 2024.

And if you can’t wait until 2025 to see him live, fans can get their comedy fix by watching his Netflix special, Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American. You can also catch him on Prime Video with his special titled Nate Bargatze: Hello World. However, if you’d rather just see the comedian live, keep reading to see which cities he will be coming to!

Big Dumb Eyes World Tour 2025 – Tickets

Official presale tickets for Nate Bargatze’s 2025 world tour go on sale on December 6th while general sale starts on December 10th. However, fans can now buy tickets on StubHub.

Ticket prices vary, depending on which city you attend and where you sit in the venue. The cheapest tickets for the comedian’s May 8th show at the Amsoil Arena at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center in Duluth, Minnesota are currently being sold for $47 in the 100 level of the arena. But, if you’d like to sit closer to the stage, you can buy floor seats for $116.

Nate Bargatze 2025 Big Dumb Eyes World Tour Schedule

The comedian will start his Big Dumb Eyes world tour in Las Vegas just a few days after his residency at the Wynn. After that, he will be making his way to Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, and other cities across North America!

Bargatze’s Tour will go throughout 2025, with his last tour date being December 13th in Nashville, Tennessee. See the full schedule below.

