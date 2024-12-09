Nate Bargatze
Category:
Big on the Internet

Nate Bargatze tickets prices for all 66 dates for 2025 Big Dumb Eyes World Tour

Image of Nicole Wert
Nicole Wert
|

Published: Dec 9, 2024 02:52 pm

Coming off the heels of his successful 2024 tour, Nate Bargatze is heading out for his Big Dumb Eyes world tour next year, and we have everything you need to know, from show dates to ticket prices and more!

Recommended Videos

The comedian got his start with stand-up comedy in Chicago and made his way to New York City, New York, in 2002. He appeared on late-night shows such as Conan and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and eventually made his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live in 2023 alongside musical guest The Foo Fighters. Since then, he’s made several appearances on the late-night comedy show in 2024.

And if you can’t wait until 2025 to see him live, fans can get their comedy fix by watching his Netflix special, Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American. You can also catch him on Prime Video with his special titled Nate Bargatze: Hello World. However, if you’d rather just see the comedian live, keep reading to see which cities he will be coming to!

Big Dumb Eyes World Tour 2025 – Tickets

Official presale tickets for Nate Bargatze’s 2025 world tour go on sale on December 6th while general sale starts on December 10th. However, fans can now buy tickets on StubHub.

Ticket prices vary, depending on which city you attend and where you sit in the venue. The cheapest tickets for the comedian’s May 8th show at the Amsoil Arena at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center in Duluth, Minnesota are currently being sold for $47 in the 100 level of the arena. But, if you’d like to sit closer to the stage, you can buy floor seats for $116.

BUY NOW: Cheapest tickets for Nate Bargatze’s world tour across North America on StubHub

Nate Bargatze 2025 Big Dumb Eyes World Tour Schedule

The comedian will start his Big Dumb Eyes world tour in Las Vegas just a few days after his residency at the Wynn. After that, he will be making his way to Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, and other cities across North America!

Bargatze’s Tour will go throughout 2025, with his last tour date being December 13th in Nashville, Tennessee. See the full schedule below.

DateCityTickets
Jan. 29 Las Vegas, NVBuy Now
Jan. 31Las Vegas, NVBuy Now
Feb. 01 (7:30)Las Vegas, NVBuy Now
Feb. 01 (10:30)Las Vegas, NVBuy Now
March 19 – 22Las Vegas, NVBuy Now
May 08Duluth, MIBuy Now
May 09Peoria, IllinoisBuy Now
May 11Fort Wayne, IndianaBuy Now
May 14Dayton, OhioBuy Now
May 16Camdenton, MissouriBuy Now
May 17Rogers, ArkansasBuy Now
May 30Reading, PennsylvaniaBuy Now
May 31Fayetteville, North CarolinaBuy Now
June 01 Chattanooga, TennesseeBuy Now
June 05Saginaw, MichiganBuy Now
June 06Erie, PennsylvaniaBuy Now
June 07Roanoke, VirginiaBuy Now
June 08Norfolk, VirginiaBuy Now
June 12Orange Beach, AlabamaBuy Now
June 13Hollywood, FloridaBuy Now
June 15Richmond, VirginiaBuy Now
June 19Rochester, MinnesotaBuy Now
June 20Sioux City, IowaBuy Now
June 21Madison, WisconsinBuy Now
June 22Evansville, IndianaBuy Now
July 18Raleigh, North CarolinaBuy Now
July 19North Charleston, South CarolinaBuy Now
July 20Tallahassee, FloridaBuy Now
July 25Milwaukee, WisconsinBuy Now
July 26Saint Paul, MinnesotaBuy Now
August 08Philadelphia, PennsylvaniaBuy Now
August 09Boston, MassachusettsBuy Now
August 14Columbia, South CarolinaBuy Now
August 15Jacksonville, FloridaBuy Now
August 16Orlando, FloridaBuy Now
August 22Baltimore, MarylandBuy Now
August 23Columbus, OhioBuy Now
Sept. 11Lincoln, NebraskaBuy Now
Sept. 13Denver, ColoradoBuy Now
Sept. 14Wichita, KansasBuy Now
Sept. 20 Kansas City, MissouriBuy Now
Sept. 21North Little Rock, ArkansasBuy Now
Sept. 27New York, New YorkBuy Now
Oct. 02Rochester, New YorkBuy Now
Oct. 04Cleveland, OhioBuy Now
Oct. 05Louisville, KentuckyBuy Now
Oct. 16Oklahoma City, OklahomaBuy Now
Oct. 18Dallas, TexasBuy Now
Oct. 19Tulsa, OklahomaBuy Now
Oct. 24Chicago, IllinoisBuy Now
Oct. 25Cincinnati, OhioBuy Now
Nov. 07Seattle, WashingtonBuy Now
Nov. 08Portland, OregonBuy Now
Nov. 14Tampa, FloridaBuy Now
Nov. 15Atlanta, GeorgiaBuy Now
Nov. 21Charlotte, North CarolinaBuy Now
Nov. 22Greenville, South CarolinaBuy Now
Nov. 23Charleston, West VirginiaBuy Now
Dec. 06Salt Lake City, UtahBuy Now
Dec. 07Boise, IdahoBuy Now
Dec. 13Nashville, TennesseeBuy Now
The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Nicole Wert
Nicole Wert