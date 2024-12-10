‘How f— weird he is’: Trump’s most peculiar habit is being called out

Oh Jon Stewart, I love you. The host of The Daily Show reminded everyone that President-elect Donald Trump is “f**king weird”. At least when it comes to shaking hands.

Recommended Videos

Donald Trump is currently overseas meeting with world leaders despite not yet being the President of the United States. That’s an important thing to remember since he isn’t actually in charge of the country. Why he is going overseas and taking these meetings is anyone’s guess. But in a segment on The Daily Show, Stewart made fun of how Trump shakes hands.

I mean, have you seen how he does it? For some reason, he shakes hands with his elbow as high up as physically possible and doesn’t really understand that you don’t need to put your shoulder into it. To be fair, his hand shakes range from weird to absurd. “Top-down, up down, bottom, side to side, grab it, hit me on the flippety,” Stewart commented.

Seeing Stewart go off like this is iconic. He called out that Trump resumed his position of looking “bored as sh*t in meetings.” Stewart pointed out how weird the entire situation is because Trump wasn’t traveling with his own wife, Melania Trump, to these meetings. Instead, he was traveling with Dr. Jill Biden. You know, the wife of the current President.

If you think that’s weird, it gets weirder! Trump also used the image of himself and Biden to make a joke about her and try to…sell cologne. Even Stewart mocked the situation because it really is comical that this is what our government currently is. We have the not yet President going to meetings without any actual power and he can’t even shake a hand the right way. This is literally just an episode of Veep.

I would like to get off this ride please

Stewart’s very real and angry take down of Trump is reminiscent of how all of us felt by the end of Trump’s presidency the first time around. We’re starting this one off like that. So this is really about to be the most frustrating and annoying time to be an American. Just watching Trump’s nonsense week in and week out, bad handshakes and all.

On the one hand, making fun of Trump does feel great and to have Stewart leading the charge on it does feel right. But also it is annoying that we’re right back where we started in 2016. He’s still doing the same thing over and over again and didn’t Albert Einstein say something about that?

Trump’s world tour is embarrassing. None of us really know why he’s doing this right now and if it is even allowed. I do have to admit that seeing a montage of his inability to shake hands is making me laugh though. How can someone be that bad at a simple motion? You just reach out and shake, it isn’t rocket science!

So while we all wonder what is happening with our government, at least we have Jon Stewart here to make us laugh at how weird the President-elect is.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy