Ever since Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) swung his way into our hearts in Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, we’ve been excited to one day see his live-action debut. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was a massive critical and box office success that even Tom Holland calls the best Spider-Man film ever made. Now its sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, has arrived and is already living up to the success of its predecessor. With Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse on its way and Morales still appearing in Marvel Comics, the beloved character isn’t going anywhere.

Meanwhile, at the premiere of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, producer Amy Pascal teased Morales might be arriving in other media soon. When asked about a live-action Miles Morales film, she promised, “You’ll see all of it. It’s all happening.” While there are no solid details right now, the promise is a nice reassurance that Morales will end up on the big screen eventually. The character has become something of an icon with his explosive success across comics, video games, and animated films. Plus, with his Afro-Latino heritage, family relationships, intelligence, and compassion, he is too important a hero to not get the live-action treatment.

However, the transition to live-action means that another actor will most likely be chosen to portray him, as Moore may be a bit too old for the role. Casting will need to be careful to avoid washing away his Afro-Latino heritage. The film could be a little more flexible on the age though, as Morales could really range from high school to college age, depending on the setting. With these factors in mind, here are 8 actors who we would like to see portray live-action Morales.

Miles Brown

Miles Brown is a fan favorite to play Morales in the MCU. After all, he shares the same first name as Morales, so it must be fate. Brown is an accomplished actor and dancer best known for starring in Black-ish as Jack Johnson. He booked the role when he was just 10 years old and has continued acting ever since. Before Black-ish, he was a member of the dancing duo Future Funk, which made it to the semi-finals of America’s Got Talent. An 18-year-old actor of African-American and Mexican descent, he fits the role of Morales to a T. Not to mention, his dancing skills and flexibility would be put to good use as Morales. Tom Holland was a kid dancer too!

Jharrel Jerome

Jharrel Jerome is an Afro-Latino and Dominican actor who has appeared in several critically acclaimed films. At just age 25, he already has an Emmy and Critics Choice Award under his belt for his performance in the limited series When They See Us. He has also boasted notable roles in Moonlight, Monster, and Boots Riley’s upcoming series, I’m A Virgo. Additionally, he had a cameo in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse where he voiced Morales from an alternate dimension. Jerome is a highly skilled actor who can authentically portray Morales and also capture the emotional depth of the hero. We’d love to see him as a college-age Morales.

Rhenzy Feliz

Rhenzy Feliz is a rising actor of Dominican descent who already has experience portraying a superhero. Feliz is best known for starring in Marvel’s Runaways as Alex Wilder, a born leader with intellectual gifts. Following his stint on Runaways, he appeared in Encanto and The Tender Bar. Most recently, he nabbed a lead role in the upcoming The Batman spin-off series The Penguin. He clearly has a penchant for comic book adaptations and could easily take on Morales’ aptitude for science, endearing nerdiness, and conflict with his superhero duties. He would make another perfect college-age Morales studying his science-y stuff at Princeton University.

Jonathan Daviss

Jonathan Daviss is another rising young actor best known for starring in Outer Banks. He appears in the series as Pope Heyward, the smart, loyal, and cautionary member of the show’s friend group. Pope is introspective, logical, and very ambitious. However, he can also be intense when it comes to protecting those he cares about. Daviss also recently appeared in Do Revenge as Elliot, a preppy but laidback student who tends to hang with the wrong crowd. He clearly has talent and is just waiting for his big film break. Meanwhile, he has shown he can play a multi-faceted character and go back and forth between the studious student and the rebellious and intense teen. His looks and penchant for roles with an easy-going personality are perfect for the role of a college student or high school senior Morales.

Jalyn Hall

Jalyn Hall started off his illustrious career guest-starring in shows such as NCIS: Los Angeles and Black-ish as a young Dre Johnson. By 2018, he landed a role as one of the main characters, Dillon James, on the hit TV series All-American. In 2022, he took on the difficult but powerful role of Emmett Till in the award-winning biographical drama Till. He boasts a maturity beyond his years as he portrays the brilliant James in All-American and as he tackled the historical role of Till. At age 16, with his impressive experience, the MCU or SSU would certainly be lucky to have Hall as their Morales.

Dallas Dupree Young

Dallas Dupree Young is another fan favorite for the role among Cobra Kai fans. Young made his breakthrough in Cobra Kai in 2021, portraying Kenny Payne. He proved he can move seamlessly between an innocent high school student and an intense and fierce karate fighter. Young is next set to portray a young Willie Aikens in The Royal, as well as appear in a lead role in the upcoming film 1-800-Hot Nite. He is a rising young actor who is the perfect age to portray Morales. Meanwhile, he also has impressive charisma and enormous potential as an actor. He has already given off Morales vibes in his intense fight scenes and in more relaxed scenes where he’s seen jamming out to his music.

Myles Truitt

Myles Truitt is a Stranger Things cast member, portraying basketball player Patrick in season 4. Additionally, he starred in lead roles in the film Kin and the crime drama series Black Mafia Family. Truitt also already has experience in the superhero genre playing Issa Williams in the CW’s Black Lightning. At age 21, he has proven he has some serious acting chops and a slew of relevant experience that would make him a strong candidate for Morales.

Caleb McLaughlin

Caleb McLaughlin is another strong choice to play Morales in the MCU. He is best known for playing Lucas in Stranger Things, a role he has held since 2016. Additionally, he has starred in such projects as Concrete Cowboy and Flying Bird and is filming a new movie called The Deliverance. McLaughlin, especially in season 4, has seriously impressed fans with his performance on Stranger Things. Not to mention, he’s pretty much the spitting image of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse‘s Morales. Even the Stranger Things writers have advocated for him for the role.

However, like several actors on this list, McLaughlin’s casting would erase Morales’ Puerto Rican descent. Even though we acknowledge these actors are extremely talented, experienced, and very capable of playing Morales, it would still be preferable to have an actor who maintains both aspects of the character’s Afro-Latino background.

