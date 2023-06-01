A Live-Action Miles Morales Is Coming!

Miles Morales swung into the Spider-Verse in 2011 with his introduction in Marvel comics. Fans instantly took to him, and he became a favorite among both comic readers and Spider-Man super fans, and rightfully so. A Spider-Man based out of Brooklyn who is Afro-Latino and proud of his heritage, the character is one that fans met on the page and then in animated form with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Voiced by Shameik Moore, Miles came into his own as Spider-Man in the first film, and now, as fans are waiting for the release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, it seems like he may finally make the leap into live action.

For years, we’ve heard whispers about a Miles Morales movie, but nothing happened outside of the Spider-Verse movie, but it seems as if Sony is finally eying a future for both Miles and Gwen (who Hailee Steinfeld voices in the film) in the realm of live-action.

“You’ll see all of it,” Sony’s Amy Pascal teased to Variety at the premiere of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, when asked about the possibility of a Spider-Woman movie and a live-action Miles Morales. “It’s all happening.”

She also stated that the Tom Holland Spider-Man movies are still on their radar. “Are we going to make another movie? Of course, we are,” she said. “We’re in the process, but the writers strike, nobody is working during the strike. We’re all being supporters and whenever they get themselves together, we’ll get started.”

It’s about time we see live-action Miles

There has been a lot of conversation about bringing Miles Morales to life in live-action movies, many voicing concerns over the fan casting of him that erases Miles’ Puerto Rican heritage. Any fan watching the Spider-Verse movies can see it in how he interacts with his mother Rio (Luna Lauren Vélez), especially in Across the Spider-Verse, when they have a moment over his “B” in Spanish, but the casting of Miles Morales in live action has often come with a lot of fan ideas that seem to not include Miles’ mother’s heritage.

Personally, I love the idea of an actor like Jharrel Jerome (who is Afro-Latino) taking on the role, but he might also have aged out of playing Miles, depending on when in the story they want to bring Miles in. But the point is that having Miles in live action is a really big deal and one that fans will love because it’s been a long time coming. With Into the Spider-Verse being so incredibly well received and Sony’s hit Spider-Man games already playing up Miles’ role, it feels like the obvious choice.

I’m excited to see a Spider-Gwen come to life that isn’t the typical Gwen Stacy as we know her from the Andrew Garfield movies. I loved Emma Stone’s performance, but that Gwen has to die in order to let Peter come into his own, and with Spider-Gwen, we get to see her potential outside of Peter Parker. So having her get her own time in live action would be exciting, but I do think that we need Miles Morales to have his time first, and I can’t wait to see this movie come to life.

(featured image: Sony Pictures Releasing)

