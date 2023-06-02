Tom Holland Correctly Names the Best Spider-Man Movie Ever Made

Tom Holland knows good Spider-Man movies. When it comes to the live-action world, he has the best of them. (That’s just my opinion; don’t yell at me.) The best Spider-Man movie of all time, on the other hand, goes to one of the best films out there—literally, it won an Academy Award. I’m talking about Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

When the first Spider-Verse film came out, we were left knowing that the world of Spider-Man means a lot to fans because anyone can wear the mask. We saw our favorite heroes all come together despite their “different” universes, and it was a beautiful nod to Spider-Man’s creators Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, as well as the fans who have been here from the start.

“I think the first Spider-Verse movie is the best Spider-Man movie that’s ever been made,” Spider-Man actor Tom Holland said in an interview at the premiere of his new Apple TV+ series The Crowded Room, while talking about how excited he is for the sequel, Across the Spider-Verse. “I am so proud of everyone involved. Amy Pascal is like my mom, I was supposed to go with her as her date. I couldn’t go because I’m here working. But I’m incredibly proud of them, I’m excited for the second one. I’m sure it’ll live up to every expectation and I can’t wait to see it.”

And the thing is: He’s right! Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse brings all the things we love about Spider-Man and his subsequent personas to life.

It is a perfect Spider-Man movie

One thing Spider-Man fans can agree on is that we’re hard to please—not in the sense that we’re never happy, but because we’re people who love this character and mantle so deeply that we get protective of it. It’s why fans fight over who is the best. What Spider-Verse did was bring a new hero to the forefront with Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) but still gave us the story we know and love.

The movie is just honestly perfect. There’s nothing that I would change, and I think many other Spider-Man fans feel the same way because it showcases a beloved hero and does it in a way that honors how we feel. There’s none of the fan fighting because it has something for all of us. I feel very similarly about Across the Spider-Verse, as well, because it is something that still understands why we love this hero in particular.

So why is Tom Holland my favorite live-action Peter Parker? Because he gets it. He knows that the best is Into the Spider-Verse. He gets the character of Peter, and now I need to know his feelings on Across the Spider-Verse after he’s seen it.

