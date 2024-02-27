Our Other Favorite Sci-Fi Adaptation Adds an Oscar-Winner to its Cast

Foundation has had a second life as a hit Apple TV+ series. Originally a novel by Issac Asimov, the series has brought us Dawn, Day, and Dusk and the creation of Foundation, an institute founded by Hari Seldon (played by Jared Harris). Now an Oscar winner is joining the show’s ranks.

CODA star Troy Kotsur is set to join season 3! (This is exciting enough news that we’ll let it divide our already overstimulated sci-fi attention right now.) He is set to play Preem Palver, according to The Wrap, and the character is described as “the leader of a planet of psychics.” Palver was first introduced in Asimov’s novel Second Foundation and it will be interesting to see how Kotsur fits into the show as a whole. He won an Academy Award for his role as Frank Rossi in CODA and he’s been on hit shows like Curb Your Enthusiasm and The Mandalorian.

We know that Kotsur is funny but I’m excited to see how he’ll bring these sci-fi elements to life and fit in with these characters we’ve been living with for two seasons. The show is described as follows: “Based on the award-winning novels by Isaac Asimov, Foundation chronicles a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire.”

Change-ups heading into season 3

Foundation has a shift happening behind the scenes. David S. Goyer will no longer be showrunner (but he will be there creatively still as an executive producer). Things still do seem on the up and up for Foundation at Apple TV+ though. When the series was renewed back in December, Apple TV+’s head of programming, Matt Cherniss, shared his admiration for the series.

“We have all been incredibly impressed with the ambitious, action-packed and imaginative adaptation that David and the rest of this gifted creative team and cast have brought to life with this premium sci-fi series from day one,” said Cherniss. “To watch Foundation become such a global hit has been beyond exciting with audiences around the world continuing to be captivated week after week by this dramatic and compelling journey to save humanity. We can’t wait for everyone to experience what is in store for characters old and new in season three.”

We’re excited to see what Kotsur brings to the role of Palver and what Foundation season 3 has in store for us!

