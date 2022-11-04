‘Abortion Bus’ Is a ‘Game’ That Shows Just How Difficult It Is To Get an Abortion in Texas

Road trips across Texas are supposed to be fun. We have the ceremonial stops at Buc-ee’s and the beautiful landscapes to look at while driving through the Texas Hill Country. However, since the overturning of Roe v. Wade set in motion the 2021 trigger law that outlawed all abortions in the state except for the risk to the patient, for lots of Texans, this trek also represents the incredible distance it takes to receive what’s supposed to be a simple healthcare procedure. One group decided to simulate this journey in an effort to raise money on Twitch for those most in need of this procedure.

Calling it “a long drive for a fundamental right,’ the team at Abortion Bus created this pixelated ‘game’ that acted as a 23-hour live stream to raise money for Fund Texas Choice. At the time of embarking, the closest abortion care options for driver and game designer Brian Moore were New Mexico, Colorado, or Kansas. All other states that touched Texas (and those father east for hours) restrict the procedure. In a Twitter DM, Moore explained the motivation for this project:

Our goal was two fold: one, to showcase the insanity that is the current law regarding abortion rights in both Texas and the US at large; and two, most importantly—raise money for abortion funds that help fight exactly that insanity. Fund Texas Choice is that organization and they’re actively fighting for the rights of pregnant Texans.

In total, Moore and the team that put together the live stream raised about $33,930 for Fund Texas Choice.

Yes, we need to Fund Texas Choice

Despite the recent wave of abortion support over the last few years leading up to the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision, accessing abortions was already nearly impossible for many Texans. Because of a law passed in 2013, Texas Senate Bill 2, abortion care was limited to places within 30 minutes of a hospital (as if access to healthcare in rural areas wasn’t already a problem), required the medication to be taken at the facility (rather than in the privacy of one’s home), and included a number of other restrictions. Within a few months of passing, only 6 out of 254 counties still had clinics, and over half shuttered their doors.

Fund Texas Choice was actually founded in 2013 as a direct response to Texas SB 2. They’ve only increased their reach following other invasive and misnomer laws (like Texas SB 8 in 2021). After SB 8 went into effect in late 2021, Fund Texas Choice received roughly 40 to 50 requests per month and could meet 90% of the need. This has gone up to 300 requests per month and the org can only meet about 50% of their needs. This was all before the overturning of Roe v. Wade. These needs include things like transportation, childcare, and more.

If you want to chip in donate to Abortion Bus here or directly to Fund Texas Choice.

Also, if you’re in certain parts of Texas, this may be your last day to vote early, and avoid the lines on November 8.

(via Twitter, featured image: AbortionBus.org & Alyssa Shotwell.)

