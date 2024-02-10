‘Abbott Elementary’ Goes Back to School for Season 4

In unsurprising but still delightful news, ABC has renewed its breakout comedy Abbott Elementary for a fourth season. The mockumentary series created by and starring Quinta Brunson follows the teachers at Philadelphia’s underfunded but well-loved elementary school.

Recommended Videos

Abbott Elementary received critical acclaim when it premiered in 2021. The feel-good comedy is hilarious and shines a light on our country’s underfunded schools and underappreciated teachers. The series quickly drew comparisons to The Office and Parks and Recreation for its mockumentary framing and its central slow-burn romance between Janine Teagues (Brunson) and fellow teacher Gregory Eddie (Tyler James Williams).

The series has won several awards, including Golden Globes for Brunson, Williams, and Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy. The series won Emmys for Sheryl Lee Ralph (Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series) and Outstanding Writing (Brunson) in 2022. Brunson also won an Emmy last month for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

When does season 4 premiere?

No premiere date has been set, as season 3 just premiered last week. Fans can likely expect the show to return sometime in 2025.

Who stars in Abbott Elementary?

The core cast of the series is expected to return for season 4. This includes Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues, Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Shemmenti, Janelle James as Ava Colman, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, and William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson.

Season 3 saw the addition of Josh Segarra as Manny, an optimistic school district representative, along with his co-workers, Benjamin Norris as Simon and Kimia Behpoornia as Emily.

What happens in season 4?

We won’t know what all happens in the fourth season, as season 3 has only just begun. But we can assume that the series will stay at Abbott and focus on the teachers doing their best to provide their students with the best education possible.

(featured image: ABC)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]