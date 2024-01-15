Quinta Brunson’s Emotional Emmy Speech Speaks to the Comedy Kid In Us All

Quinta Brunson rightfully winning for her work on Abbott Elementary isn’t a new thing but her crying very much was incredibly relatable. When she took to the stage at this year’s Emmy Awards, she was so incredibly emotional that she even called it out herself.

“Thank you so much,” she said as she was crying holding her Emmy Award. “I don’t even know why I’m so emotional.” She then went on to say that it was maybe the “Carol Burnett of it all.” Which is probably one of the most relatable things I have ever heard. If Carol Burnett was ever just in my presence, that’d be enough to make me cry let alone get an award from her.

She went on to talk about how much she loves making Abbott Elementary. “I love making Abbott Elementary so much,” she continued, “and I’m so happy to be able to live my dream and act out comedy. I say that every time but I just love comedy so much that I’m so happy to be able to get this.” Her love of comedy is one of the things that makes this show such a special thing we all get to enjoy.

All of this is beyond justified because of just how amazing Brunson both is in Abbott Elementary and how the show has reignited our love for the mockumentary commentary and how she has managed to really nail the relationship between Janine and Gregory (Tyler James Williams). It all works though because Abbott Elementary, as a show, really just nails that comedy feel that had been missing since the NBC golden age of comedy came to an end with the finales of both Parks and Recreation and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Brunson is keeping our love of comedy alive

As someone who has loved the comedy of the 21st century, specifically shows created by Mike Schur, Brunson’s brand of comedy feels like the perfect answer to the hole in my heart that formed when all my favorites came to an end. Abbott Elementary not only honors that love because Brunson herself has it but it also is just such a good show that highlights the most important people out there: Teachers.

Our love for these characters and what they represent has made Abbott Elementary one of the most talked about comedies online because we just love to head back to school each and every week. It feels nice to have a comedy like this back on network television and it all stems from Brunson’s own love of comedy.

Seeing her win, crying because of many reasons but one being that Carol Burnett presented it to her, just makes this that much sweeter. Congrats to Quinta Brunson and thank you for keeping our love of comedy alive with your work.

