A Trump die-hard senator just shattered his tariff narrative with one undeniable truth

If there’s one consistent detail with the Trump administration, it’s that they’re wildly contradictory. One pro-Trump senator accidentally exposed the lie at the center of Trump’s tariff narrative.

Here’s a quick rundown on what tariffs are. Most of the world economy depends on countries importing and exporting goods from one another. However, some governments, such as the one under President Trump, might decide to incentivize consumers into buying domestic goods as a way of promoting industry and job growth. This happens through higher taxes doled out on imported goods, which is what tariffs are.

As said by the BBC, tariffs have been a favorite of the Trump administration because Trump believes that tariffs don’t lead to higher taxes on the consumers, but instead boost manufacturing and job creation. Ultimately, it’s assumed that these tariffs are front for Trump’s alleged agenda: punishing countries he doesn’t like, such as China, Mexico, and Canada.

Tariffs will end up making life more expensive for Americans

But guess what? Senator Markwayne Mullin, who’s one of the biggest Trump fanboys on the planet, admitted to tariffs just being a tax for Americans: “Tariffs is a tax, and it will be passed on consumers, but it also allows us to have open markets.” Yeah, Mullin, we all knew that already.

This two-faced dishonesty is the bread and butter trademark of the Trump administration, but it is hilarious that Trump so adamantly denied tariffs being called a tax, then one of his loyal congressional followers dropped the truth bomb as bluntly as possible.

Mullin continued in his interview with Kaitlan Collins of CNN: “A lot of people didn’t understand tariffs, because most presidents just didn’t talk about it. [Other countries] have been taking advantage of us, and we’ve been losing billions and trillions of dollars by propping up their economy, while our economy is suffering.”

See, here’s the thing: China, Mexico, and Canada are actually very good for the U.S economy. They’re America’s three biggest trade partners and bring in hundreds of billions of dollars annually. Severing one means a substantial upset for the economy, which Trump seems to be fine with doing.

Trump has run into a self-made problem: he wants to start a baseless trade war with America’s economic partners while also convincing his fanbase that all is well and they won’t be paying more to Uncle Sam come tax season. But it’s all a ruse. Tariffs fall back on consumers and don’t actually do much to hurt the governments in power.

I’ll be honest with you all, I’m quite baffled at the numerous choices made by this administration as they continue to contradict themselves time and time again.

