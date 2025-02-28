‘A stunning betrayal’: MAGAs feign surprise at Donald Trump’s alleged support of the Tate brothers

As MAGA infighting continues over the Tate brothers, many Trump supporters are claiming to be surprised by Donald Trump’s alleged support of them, as if they never could’ve predicted that a convicted sexual abuser who promised to pardon thousands of criminals could do this.

Recently, many Americans were disgusted by the news that Andrew and Tristan Tate were returning to the United States despite facing serious charges of sex trafficking and rape in Romania. The pair were under a travel ban for two years as Romanian authorities investigated their case. Although the investigation is still underway, the brothers’ travel ban was lifted, and their passports returned. They quickly boarded a flight to Florida, sparking an outcry over the United States becoming a sanctuary for alleged sex traffickers and rapists. To add to the outrage, reports suggest the Trump administration was responsible for their return after pressuring Romania to lift the travel ban.

Unsurprisingly, the most extreme far-right radicals are celebrating the return of these self-proclaimed misogynists and alleged rapists. Shockingly, though, many staunch MAGA supporters actually spoke out against the return of the Tates. Even Gov. Ron DeSantis condemned their arrival in Florida, stating they were not welcome. However, a lot of the MAGAs speaking out are trying to frame it as if they were blindsided and “betrayed” by Trump, raising the question of how they could not have foreseen this happening.

Why are MAGAs pretending they didn’t vote for this?

On X, numerous Trump supporters and fans slammed the Tate brothers’ return to the U.S. Trump fan and Barstool founder Dave Portnoy asked, “What’s the point of booting out illegals and criminals while somehow becoming a safe haven for the Tate brothers?” Daily Wire founder and professional manbaby Ben Shapiro also noted that America doesn’t need “self-proclaimed pimps and terror supporters with outstanding allegations of sex trafficking,” while his Daily Wire co-founder Jeremy Boreing condemned any conservatives who embrace the Tate brothers.

In addition to condemning the Tate brothers, a few supporters claimed that they felt “betrayed” by Trump’s actions, declaring this was not what they voted for. Right-wing influencer Abby Libby insisted she voted for an administration “that would stop human trafficking” and get “rapists and pedophiles off the streets.” She declared it a “stunning betrayal” that Trump would free the Tates. Either MAGAs are dancing around the fact that they voted for Trump while condemning the Tates or trying to exonerate themselves by insisting they were betrayed.

Of course, it’s absurd for these people to suggest that, even though they voted for Trump, they didn’t vote for the Tate brothers’ release. Do they even understand what they’re saying? They’re saying they did vote for a convicted felon and sexual abuser who promised during his campaign to release thousands of convicted, violent January 6 criminals onto the streets, but they didn’t vote for this man to release two more alleged criminals into America. They’re claiming they didn’t know the convicted sexual abuser with dozens of other sexual assault allegations to this name would side with other alleged abusers, and they couldn’t foresee the man who wanted to release violent criminals wouldn’t draw the line at the Tates.

The minute Trump started floating the idea to free the January 6 rioters, he sent a clear message to all Americans: if you’re pro-Trump, you’re above the law. All his supporters, from DeSantis to Shapiro to Libby, knew this when they voted for him. They also know that they were setting a terrible precedent for men accused/convicted of sex crimes to evade justice by voting a sexual abuser into office. So, yes, they did vote to turn America into a sanctuary for people like the Tates, so long as they’re chummy with Trump. They weren’t blindsided, betrayed, or surprised as they claim, nor are they absolving themselves by claiming to oppose the Tates. You can’t vote for lawlessness and then feign surprise and dissent when the lawlessness happens.

