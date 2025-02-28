Even Ron DeSantis doesn’t want Andrew Tate in Florida

Governor Ron DeSantis has welcomed many controversial figures to Florida, but apparently, Andrew Tate isn’t one of them. When even DeSantis, a governor who dives toward controversy like his life depends on it, makes it clear you’re not welcome in his state, that says a lot.

Let’s rewind. Earlier today, the Tate brothers, Andrew and Tristan, landed in Florida after having their travel restrictions lifted by Romanian authorities. These two are facing serious criminal charges in Romania and the U.K., including rape, human trafficking and sexual exploitation. They claim innocence, of course, but the accusations are chilling, and their reputation? Well, let’s just say they haven’t exactly been model citizens of the internet.

Yet somehow, despite these pending charges, they made it to the United States. It is believed that high-level officials in the Trump administration may have played a part in the brothers’ escape from Romania, but to what extent and who is still unclear. One of the Tate brothers’ lawyers, Ioan Gliga, said their travel ban was lifted because “the prosecutor, at the request of the lawyers, modified the content of the obligations previously imposed.”

The moment their plane touched down, DeSantis was quick to distance himself.

“We have no involvement in that,” DeSantis told the press, clarifying that he found out about the brothers’ arrival through the media. He continued, “Florida is not a place where you’re welcome with that type of conduct.” This is the same Ron DeSantis who built a political brand around not caring what the media thinks. The guy who made a whole spectacle of flying migrants to Martha’s Vineyard to make a point. The fact that he felt the need to speak out publicly against the Tate brothers speaks volumes.

The Tates are here, but for how long?

The Tate brothers are still under judicial review in Romania, meaning they must return on March 24, 2025, for their next court appearance. For now, they seem to be settling into Florida, a state that, ironically, has been cracking down on human trafficking crimes in the past couple of years. DeSantis has poured millions into fighting trafficking, yet now, Florida is hosting two men accused of some of the very crimes he claims to be cracking down on. The irony is hard to miss.

While DeSantis wants nothing to do with them, the Tates have defenders. Joseph McBride, a lawyer representing the brothers in a Florida defamation lawsuit, lashed out at DeSantis. According to McBride, the Tates are victims of a media-driven witch hunt. In a post on X, he wrote: “Andrew & Tristan Tate are American Citizens. They are also the Plaintiffs and victims in a very public defamation lawsuit litigated in Palm Beach Court. Trump-hating @RonDeSantis has disgraced himself by stating that @Cobratate & @TateTheTalisman are not welcome in Florida.”

To make things even messier, Paul Ingrassia, a former Tate legal team member, now works in the White House as a liaison to Homeland Security. Yes, that Homeland Security. You don’t have to be a conspiracy theorist to raise an eyebrow at that.

Power and influence

Let’s be real: this isn’t just about Andrew and Tristan Tate landing in Florida. It’s about power, influence, and the strange way the world works when you have both. It’s disgusting.

We’ve seen this before. Rich, powerful men facing serious accusations somehow get a second chance and sometimes even a third or fourth. Epstein. Weinstein. Now the Tates. It’s a never-ending cycle.

Whether you like DeSantis or not, his response highlights a real concern. If these men weren’t rich, if they didn’t have massive online followings, if they weren’t rubbing elbows with high-profile political figures, would they have been allowed to leave Romania in the first place?

For now, the Tate brothers are in Florida, whether DeSantis likes it or not. The real question is, what happens next? And more importantly, who made sure they got here in the first place?

