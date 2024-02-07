I Only Have One Question After Seeing the Trailer for ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’

The first trailer for A Quiet Place: Day One has arrived, and the upcoming prequel already looks more thrilling than A Quiet Place Part II, which was pretty underwhelming. While there are a few notable things going on in this trailer, I’m mostly concerned about one thing in particular.

IS THE CAT GOING TO BE OKAY?! You simply cannot introduce A Quiet Place: Day One with a shot of Lupita Nyong’o holding an adorable cat while walking down the street in New York City and not expect me to spend the next 90 seconds thinking about it.

Setting aside the cat situation (why is she walking down the street with her cat in her arms? Why doesn’t she have a carrier?!), A Quiet Place: Day One looks pretty good, which might have something to do with the director of the prequel: Michael Sarnoski, the writer and director of the stunning Nicolas Cage drama Pig. That was a much smaller film, but I’m hoping that Sarnoski brings some of that intimacy and character development to Day One, which he also wrote.

Nyong’o (who recently adopted an adorable cat of her own IRL) headlines the prequel/spinoff, which takes us all the way back to the first day of the alien invasion that wipes out most of the human population. In the first two A Quiet Place installments, we followed the Abbott family—played by Emily Blunt, John Krasinski (who also directed the two films), Noah Jupe, and Millicent Simmonds—as they fought to survive the deadly aliens, which hunt their prey based on sound. We met some new characters in Part II, including Emmett (Cillian Murphy, who I completely forgot was in the sequel until I watched the Day One trailer) and the mysterious Man on the Island, played by Djimon Hounsou.

Hounsou is back in Day One, which will presumably shed some light on his backstory. Nyong’o and Hounsou are joined by Stranger Things fave Joseph Quinn and Alex Wolff (who also appeared in Pig). Oh, and the cat of course.

A Quiet Place: Day One hits theaters on June 28.

