‘A Quiet Place Part III’: Everything We Know So Far

A Quiet Place: Day One hits theaters this summer, but we’re already getting curious about the next film in the series: A Quiet Place Part III.

As the title suggests, Day One takes us back to the day those pesky insectoid aliens landed on Earth and started gobbling up everyone in sight. Written and directed by Michael Sarnoski (Pig), Day One stars Lupita Nyong’o (and a cute cat) as a woman trying to survive the invasion in New York. Beyond the extraterrestrial threat, the prequel is connected to the previous films—specifically A Quiet Place Part II—through Djimon Hounsou’s “man on the island.”

There’s still a lot we don’t know about Day One, including whether it features any cameos and if or how it might set up another installment in the franchise. But we do know that Krasinski is likely returning to direct A Quiet Place Part III and that he developed the story for Day One with Sarnoski—which suggests that Krasinski is really invested in this franchise and the overarching story.

Krasinski co-wrote, directed, and starred in A Quiet Place and wrote and directed the sequel, A Quiet Place Part II, both of which center on the Abbott family: Lee (Krasinski), his wife Evelyn (Emily Blunt), and their children Marcus (Noah Jupe) and Regan (Millicent Simmonds). The sequel largely follows Evelyn, Marcus, and Regan as they search for other survivors.

Due to delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and last year’s crucial WGA and SAG strikes, A Quiet Place: Day One was pushed to June 28 of this year. As reported by EW early last year, Paramount delayed A Quiet Place Part III, which was scheduled for a 2025 release; the studio has yet to give it a new release date. It’s also unclear what the third film will be about, though Simmonds has expressed interest in returning for another sequel and it seems likely that Part III would expand on her heroic arc in Part II.

If A Quiet Place: Day One is a hit at the box office, we’ll know more about Krasinski’s plans for Part III later this summer.

