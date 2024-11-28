‘A more intelligent and more capable leader’: Mexico’s president just destroyed Trump

Speaking of needing an adult in the North American room, Mexico’s new president, Claudia Sheinbaum, systematically dismantled Donald Trump’s profoundly dumb tariff threats with measured diplomacy during a Tuesday morning news conference. Her response to Trump’s proposed 25% tariffs revealed why her historic rise matters far beyond Mexico’s borders.

Recommended Videos

She is clearly a more intelligent and more capable leader than either President Musk or his dog — emily (@emnode) November 26, 2024

Sheinbaum’s rebuttal demonstrated what could be a meaningful contrast in the capabilities and desires of the two leaders. While Trump relied on social media threats, Sheinbaum methodically laid out economic realities: retaliatory tariffs would trigger mutual damage, particularly to U.S. automakers with cross-border operations. She added that Mexico has greatly reduced border crossings, putting an elephant-sized kink in Trump’s fact-deficient claims.

“Maybe President Trump doesn’t know this, but of those arriving at the border—which is significantly fewer, 75 percent less than in December 2023—half them have a CBP One appointment. In other words, they have an appointment. So, they [the U.S.] are the ones inviting them to come to the United States,” she said.

BREAKING: Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum hits back hard at Donald Trump with a dire warning after he announces his disastrous tariffs — and breaks down exactly how idiotic his idea is.



This is what a real leader sounds like…



"Seventy percent of the illegal weapons… pic.twitter.com/7IWQ24p7CE — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) November 26, 2024

The exchange highlighted why Sheinbaum’s October election marked a watershed moment. As Mexico’s first woman president and first Jewish head of state in Latin America, she shattered multiple barriers while securing the highest vote total in Mexican history. But her groundbreaking victory matters less than her unique qualifications.

Unlike typical politicians anywhere on the globe, Sheinbaum brings the precision of a scientist to governance—because she is an actual scientist. Her doctorate in energy engineering, over 100 published academic works, and contributions to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change reflect an evidence-based approach rarely seen in heads of state—and largely missing from within the incoming Trump administration. This background shone through in her point-by-point refutation of Trump’s claims about drugs and immigration.

???? Claudia Sheinbaum responds to Trump’s threat of tariffs on Mexico:



"We do not produce these weapons, nor do we consume synthetic drugs.



Tragically, it is in our country that lives are lost to the violence resulting from meeting the drug demand in yours." pic.twitter.com/berPnF3DYb — Samuel ?? (@resisres) November 26, 2024

“Seventy percent of the illegal weapons seized from criminals in Mexico come from your country,” she said, per NBC News. “We do not produce these weapons, nor do we consume synthetic drugs. Tragically, it is in our country that lives are lost to the violence resulting from meeting the drug demand in yours.

Sheinbaum’s rise through Mexico City politics—from environment secretary to Head of Government—proved she could translate academic rigor into effective policy, which Trump and his Heritage Foundation leaders would like absolutely nothing to do with. The fact that she’s applying that same methodical approach to international relations and choosing strategic engagement over inflammatory rhetoric puts the incoming administration in a bit of a bind on the global scale. This isn’t dissent from afar; she’s the next-door neighbor.

Mexico's new President Claudia Sheinbaum won the election in a landslide, with 60% of the vote, winning almost every part of the country.



But US media propaganda absurdly claims she's "authoritarian" because she's an independent leftist who refuses to let the US colonize Mexico. https://t.co/O3ISeZGbuk pic.twitter.com/mFIan2OYuq — Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) October 11, 2024

Sheinbaum’s emergence represents a necessary model of leadership at a critical moment. While Trump threatens uncalled-for unilateral action, she advocates international collaboration. Where he recklessly wields tariffs as a weapon, she details their mutual economic consequences. When he blames Mexico for American problems, she redirects focus to root causes and shared solutions. It is clear that she intends to be a very public thorn in Trump’s side during his second tenure.

As one person tweeted, “She is clearly a more intelligent and more capable leader than either President Musk or his dog.”

Her firm response to Trump suggests she may become part of a crucial counterweight to authoritarian impulses in the hemisphere, especially with Balsonaro’s issues in Brazil further limiting right-wing appeal. In an era of democratic backsliding, Mexico’s president just provided a compelling and hopeful example of how to counter demagoguery with substance.

You’d think the US media would take an interest in Claudia Sheinbaum’s inauguration as the 1st woman & 1st Jewish head of state in North America, but she actually cares about poor people & the environment, as well as Palestine, so they see her as a fundamentally unserious person. pic.twitter.com/hifnNCrz8o — Seth Harp (@sethharpesq) October 2, 2024

Sheinbaum’s emphasis on redirecting resources from warfare to development signals a broader vision for international relations that Trump’s people would like kept out of the limelight. Her statement that even “a fraction of what the United States spends on warfare” could address migration’s root causes reflects a distinctly progressive framework for solving regional challenges.

Her approach demonstrates how left-leaning governments might be able to effectively counter right-wing populism without mimicking its tactics. Refusing to match Trump’s energy with combative rhetoric, Sheinbaum elevated the discourse above the mud. This matters because, as the 2024 U.S. presidential election showed, successful resistance to authoritarian movements requires more than merely showing up to the game, attempting to appease so-called “moderates,” or even relying on common sense to simply not vote for the wolves at the door. It demands viable alternatives wrapped in grounded messages that people looking for pacifiers can believe in.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy