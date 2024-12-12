‘A fool’s errand’: Trump is lashed out at by a former president for attacking his wife

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is on Kash Patel’s accusatory corruption list. Clinton’s husband, former President Bill Clinton, called it a “fool’s errand” to target his wife.

Recommended Videos

Bill Clinton sat down at The View. He was then asked by host Sunny Hostin regarding Patel’s list of corrupt “deep state” actors. Hostin questioned, “Do you think it would be wise of President Biden to preemptively pardon any targets? What about your wife, Hillary Clinton? She is apparently on Kash Patel’s list.”

Bill Clinton seemed unfazed by the threat and even cracked a smile. He had confidence that his wife didn’t do anything wrong. Additionally, he brought up the fact that Trump’s State Department investigated Hillary Clinton and found that she sent and received no classified emails on her personal devices. Bill Clinton added, “Trump, you know, most of us get out of this world ahead of where we’d get if all we got was simple justice. So, it’s normally a fool’s errand to try and get even.”

A conspiracy about ‘the deep state’

Kash Patel is Donald Trump’s choice for FBI director. Although current FBI director Christopher Wray is yet to finish his term, he predicts that he’d be pushed out by the incoming Trump administration. Following that line of thought, Wray decided that he would resign ahead of time. Patel is a total Trump loyalist who has promoted conspiracy theories and wrote pro-Trump propaganda through a children’s book.

Moreover, Patel infamously accused 60 people who he accused of being members of “the deep state.” In Patel’s view, “the deep state” is comprised of bureaucrats and politicians who were not held accountable for corruption and collusion with foreign entities. The list of people he accused of being part of the deep state could be found in his 2022 book, “Government Gangsters.” There are several Democrat politicians and bureaucrats named in the list, but notably, Hillary Clinton was included. Needless to say, Patel’s claims are unfounded conspiracy theories.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy