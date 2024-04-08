Here’s When You Can Catch the Premiere of ‘9-1-1’ Season 7 Episode 5

After 9-1-1 finally explored Evan “Buck” Buckley’s (Oliver Stark) bisexuality for the first time in season 7, episode 4, viewers are anxiously awaiting season 7, episode 5, “You Don’t Know Me,” for a follow-up.

9-1-1 is a procedural drama that follows the personal and professional lives of a group of Los Angeles first responders, including police officers, paramedics, and firefighters. The long-running show almost came to an end last year when Fox canceled it after season 6. However, ABC recognized the power of the show’s fandom and decided to give it a new home, allowing the show to be renewed for seasons 7 and 8. Now, season 7 has finally arrived and effectively proves that it deserved to be saved.

Season 7 especially caused a stir after episode 4, “Buck, Bothered, and Bewildered.” Although the show had never previously explored Buck’s sexuality, fans spent years shipping him and Eddie Diaz (Ryan Guzman). It was quite satisfying when, in the latest episode, Buck shares a kiss with Tommy Kinard (Louis Ferrigno Jr.). It was thrilling for fans to learn they were right about Buck and to see him further contribute to 9-1-1‘s strong LGBTQ+ representation. Needless to say, viewers are quite excited to see this story arc further explored in “You Don’t Know Me.”

When does 9-1-1 season 7 episode 5 premiere?

Viewers don’t have to wait long for the next episode of 9-1-1. Season 7 episode 5, “You Don’t Know Me,” will follow the show’s regular release schedule. Hence, it will premiere on ABC on Thursday, April 11 at 8:00 PM EST. For those who prefer to stream the episode, it will be available on Hulu on the following day, April 12.

The synopsis has already confirmed that the episode will further explore Buck and Tommy’s relationship. Additionally, Henrietta “Hen” Wilson (Aisha Hinds) and Karen’s (Tracie Thoms) relationship will experience an exciting development. The official synopsis reads:

Hen and Karen welcome a new addition to their family, while a call unfolds involving a person’s limb that’s taken on a mind of its own. Meanwhile, Eddie and Marisol take a closer look at their relationship, and Buck navigates his new feelings.

With the exploration and growth of relationships, both old and new, 9-1-1 season 7 episode 5 should be quite the followup to its exciting reveal in the last episode.

