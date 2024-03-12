Why ‘Station 19’s Cancellation Is So Perplexing

Fans of Station 19 are gearing up for the show’s seventh season. However, the season’s arrival will be bittersweet, as it is the show’s final one.

Recommended Videos

The show is a spinoff of Grey’s Anatomy, which follows the daily lives of the firefighters at Seattle’s Station 19. For six years, viewers have followed the journey of Andrea “Andy” Herrera (Jaina Lee Ortiz), the daughter of Captain Pruitt Herrera (Miguel Sandoval), as she works her way through the ranks of the station alongside her fellow firefighters. Although it started as a spinoff, the show has truly become its own entity with its own loyal fanbase. The show has especially attracted attention for its diverse cast and characters, as well as for tackling of subjects like police brutality and sex trafficking.

Meanwhile, since Station 19 has spent six seasons developing its lead cast and introducing new characters and storylines, there will definitely still be more stories to tell by the end of season 7. As Grey’s Anatomy is entering its 20th season, viewers are bound to be asking why Station 19 didn’t have a longer run, too.

Why is Station 19 canceled?

What makes Station 19′s cancellation so difficult is that a firm reason for its conclusion wasn’t given. The cast and crew revealed that the news about their show’s cancellation was given to them three days into season 7 production. This, at least, allowed them to plan a satisfying conclusion for the show. However, the crew’s recollection of receiving the heartbreaking news indicates there was an element of surprise to it. Showrunners Zoanne Clark and Peter Page explained how they had to race to hold an impromptu meeting to notify the cast and crew of the cancellation in person. Fortunately, they were able to tell the crew the news themselves before the headlines broke.

The official reason given for the cancellation was that it was simply time for the show to end. Disney Television Group President Craig Erwich told Deadline:

“Every show has its own journey so to speak. In the case of Station 19, it was time to bring that story to an end. I love Station 19, and I think what’s amazing about Station 19 is that it was yes, a spinoff of Grey’s. But it really became its own show that stood on its own creatively and was fully realized and unique unto itself, and we’ve been very proud to have it on the air. I’m proud ot be in business with Shonda [Rhimes] on that show.”

Still, the show has grown so significantly that it seems impossible for every storyline to be neatly tied up by season 7, even with advanced news of the cancellation. Additionally, just like there are always new residents and medical cases in Grey’s Anatomy, there is always room for further Station 19 recruits and firefighter responses to continue the story. The show’s format makes it one of those dramas that can essentially just keep going. On top of that, the show had strong ratings and reviews, and the crew seemed open to making more episodes.

Viewers have questioned if there may be another reason for the cancellation. Many have theorized that ABC’s acquisition of 9-1-1 from Fox might have contributed to the decision, as the network may not have wanted to air two shows at the same time that focus on the lives of first responders. However, industry insiders have denied this claim and suggested a likelier explanation was Station 19′s poor international sales and the fact that shows often become more expensive after season 6, with contract and salary renegotiations.

(featured image: ABC)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]