‘Love at first bite’: ‘90 Day Fiancé’s Big Ed is engaged … again

90 Day Fiancé star Big Ed’s getting married! Again! And by that, I mean a fourth time! Who’s the, uhm, lucky lady? A woman named Porscha Raemond, this we know for sure.

Who is Porscha Raemond?

Short answer: a woman that Big Ed met in a sandwich shop. Long answer: we don’t really know. The details on Big Ed’s new partner are a bit hard to come by, but we do know that the pair met in a sandwich place in Plantation, Florida, and got engaged 24 hours later. So we know that she’s a person who likes sandwiches! Or perhaps just these particular sandwiches, which Big Ed claims to be “the most delicious” sandwiches he’s ever had, according to a report by Page Six. He went on to say that this particular sandwich shop is also the kind of place where you can meet the “love of your life” or rather, find “love at first bite.” His words. And apparently, it is!

#90DayFiance Big Ed gets engaged for the 4th time, proposes with paperclip after 24-hour romancehttps://t.co/3d1S8v3s4H pic.twitter.com/bBF4xispbX — Brightly (@BrightlyAgain) September 17, 2024

According to Page Six, Big Ed dropped to one knee during dinner and popped the question at the end of a courtship that lasted about as long as the life of a mayfly. She said yes. They kissed. Everyone clapped. And the ring? There was no ring. As a symbol of his undying love, Big Ed instead procured a paperclip from the restaurant’s manager and wrapped it around Raemond’s finger. Considering she didn’t call the whole thing off, we can also surmise that Raemond is potentially the type of person who finds office supplies romantic. Do I smell a destination wedding at Staples? I think I do.

Does she know about Big Ed’s exes?

I’m sure she does, considering all the gory details of Big Ed’s past relationships were reality-televised. Eddy was originally married to another woman with whom he had a daughter. He cheated. Then they split up in 1992. After that, Big Ed found reality TV fame in 2020 on season 4 of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. He got engaged to Rosemary Vega, but the couple called it quits after Big Ed hid the fact that he got a vasectomy from her and then told her that he wanted her to get an STD test.

One year later, Big Ed got engaged to fellow 90 Day: The Single Life contestant Liz Woods … multiple times. They took the concept of “on again off again” to new reality TV heights by getting engaged and subsequently unengaged a bevy of times before finally becoming unengaged permanently. Good luck, Porscha. I fear you may need it.

