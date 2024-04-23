Ed with Liz, moments before Rose exposes Ed during a call in 90 Day Fiance
Every Broken Engagement With ’90 Day Fiancé’s Big Ed Is a Bullet Dodged

Michael Dawson
Published: Apr 23, 2024 11:25 am

Big Ed Brown, one of the most abusive assholes alive, and Liz Wood were, unfortunately, a couple in the ever-sprawling 90 Day Fiancé franchise, and have recently landed in the media spotlight once again.

After Ed broke up with Rosemarie Vega on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, he met Liz at a restaurant she worked at in San Diego. The two started dating shortly afterward.

The two were a couple on 90 Day: The Single Life, but didn’t make it past season 1 initially. This led to a cycle of getting together and breaking up repeatedly until 2023 when the two got engaged. At first, Liz had gone along with the plans for couple therapy to try to work through Ed’s gross, toxic behavior, but this didn’t last too long. Ed would constantly fight with Liz in front of family members, publicly humiliating and shaming her.

To make things worse, Liz’s daughter Ryleigh experienced plenty of apparent abuse from Ed too. At a family dinner, Ryleigh complained about the food being too spicy, and Ed lashed out at her by saying “stop being a baby.” Liz called out this bad behavior, but Ed shot back with “Look at you, you’re crazy.” Because of course he did.

It doesn’t stop there: Ed canceled their wedding out of nowhere without informing Liz ahead of time. Ed made up a ton of manipulative excuses such as him not wanting to be around her anymore after the Ryleigh spicy taco fight.

As noted by Collider, Ed has a whole laundry list of problems like blatant misogyny. He’s constantly bragged about lusting after young women like creepy older men often do. Ed was also very controlling of Liz, frequently gaslighting her, denying her complaints, and saying everything was her fault.

There’s a reason why men like this prefer women several decades younger than them: they’re easier to abuse and control. There’s an extreme power dynamic at play in a relationship with a nearly three-decade age gap, where authority, finances, and age are intertwined, which often puts abuse victims into really horrible predicaments.

As reported by Newsweek, a lot of this information began to circulate after Ed was caught in a pretty blatant lie during a video call with his ex-fiancee Vega. It was revealed that Ed was attempting an affair with his ex, and never told his then-fiance Liz that he had gotten into contact with Vega.

Liz was absolutely devastated, and this was the final straw for Ed. The two never got married, and many viewers of the show rushed to social media platforms to discuss the Ed cheating scandal. And now, Ed is one of the most hated participants in the show’s history, if not the most hated. For good reason.

