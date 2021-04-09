comScore 7 Ways to Celebrate National Unicorn Day

7 Ways to Celebrate National Unicorn Day

Magic is real.

By Lyra HaleApr 9th, 2021, 12:43 pm

Unicorn from Legends of Tomorrow

National Unicorn Day is celebrated annually on April 9th to honor the beautiful horned mythical creature. Loved by many for centuries, the unicorn appeared as early as Mesopotamian times in their artwork. It was a creature of love, purity, strength, and magic. And according to Britannica, unicorns were even referred to in Chinese, Greek, and Indian myths and legends.

In honor of this day, I’ve put together a list of 7 things you can do to celebrate National Unicorn Day. From watching Legends of Tomorrow and their truly bonkers episode about a murderous unicorn to learning about why the unicorn is Scotland’s national animal, there’s a little bit for everyone when it comes to the mythical creature.

1. Learn a little history about the unicorn.

2. Watch the Wayhaught wedding on Wynonna Earp because it’s not a coincidence.

3. Learn about the unicorn of the sea aka Narwhals.

4. Watch Legends of Tomorrow’s “The Virgin Gary”

5. Check out some unorthodox unicorn designs.

6. Watch these grown men ride unicorns.

7. Learn about other cultures’ one-horned creatures.

(featured image: The CW)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Lyra Hale

Lyra (She/Her) is a queer Latinx writer who stans badass women in movies, TV shows, and books. She loves crafting, tostones, and speculating all over queer media. And when not writing she's scrolling through TikTok or rebuilding her book collection.