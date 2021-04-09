7 Ways to Celebrate National Unicorn Day

National Unicorn Day is celebrated annually on April 9th to honor the beautiful horned mythical creature. Loved by many for centuries, the unicorn appeared as early as Mesopotamian times in their artwork. It was a creature of love, purity, strength, and magic. And according to Britannica, unicorns were even referred to in Chinese, Greek, and Indian myths and legends.

In honor of this day, I’ve put together a list of 7 things you can do to celebrate National Unicorn Day. From watching Legends of Tomorrow and their truly bonkers episode about a murderous unicorn to learning about why the unicorn is Scotland’s national animal, there’s a little bit for everyone when it comes to the mythical creature.

1. Learn a little history about the unicorn.

Happy #NationalUnicornDay! Did you know the unicorn is Scotland’s national animal? This unicorn can be spotted in @EdinburghUni‘s central campus at the intersection of Forrest Rd, Teviot Place & Lauriston Place at the head of Middle Meadow Walk. Photo credit: Kathryn Hood pic.twitter.com/NrvHtf1HrZ — The University of Edinburgh (@EdinburghUni) April 9, 2021

2. Watch the Wayhaught wedding on Wynonna Earp because it’s not a coincidence.

3. Learn about the unicorn of the sea aka Narwhals.

Today is #NationalUnicornDay! Did you know that narhwals are known as the unicorns of the sea? Narwhals inspired many a seafaring legend and their tusks were once sold as unicorn horns 🦄 pic.twitter.com/uSM3qUlWOE — Whale and Dolphin Conservation (WDC) (@whalesorg) April 9, 2021

4. Watch Legends of Tomorrow’s “The Virgin Gary”

5. Check out some unorthodox unicorn designs.

So, it’s #NationalUnicornDay? No problem, have some unorthodox unicorn designs: pic.twitter.com/HWuct2A6rQ — Karolina Twardosz | Zniw Adventure out now! (@Twarda8) April 9, 2021

6. Watch these grown men ride unicorns.

7. Learn about other cultures’ one-horned creatures.

The Chinese goddess Xiwangmu is associated with many magical creatures. In some accounts it is said that she rides in a chariot drawn by a Qilin, or Chinese unicorn, a creature connected with emperors and a symbol of good luck & prosperity.#FaustianFriday #NationalUnicornDay

1/2 pic.twitter.com/50GbWJeemR — curious ordinary (@curiousordinary) April 9, 2021

