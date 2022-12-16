Adam Driver Shooting at a Bunch of Dinosaurs? Sign Me Up

I am a simple girl. I see Adam Driver starring in a sci-fi flick in which he apparently shoots at dinosaurs and I proceed to send everyone in my circle of fandom friends very long audio messages wherein I once again embarrass myself with my crush on this man.

Enamored voice memos aside, I have to admit that 65—directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, produced by Sam Raimi—sounds as intriguing as they come. And I’m very surprised that I wasn’t already on top of it, considering that pre-production started as early as September 2020.

Still, it’s not too late to catch up—there are still a couple of months separating us from the release date, and to be honest, not much is known about the film so far. So here’s a recap of all things 65, now that the first trailer has dropped.

So what is 65 about?

The official synopsis attached to the 65 trailer tells us that, “After a catastrophic crash on an unknown planet, pilot Mills quickly discovers he’s actually stranded on Earth … 65 million years ago. Now, with only one chance at rescue, Mills and the only other survivor, Koa, must make their way across an unknown terrain riddled with dangerous prehistoric creatures in an epic fight to survive.”

Yes, Adam Driver is indeed shooting at dinosaurs. And in the trailer, we catch sight of some of the most famous dinosaurs in movie (and Earth) canon, like a massive predator that could very well be a T-Rex and a smaller but no less vicious velociraptor. Thank you Jurassic Park franchise for my armchair paleontology degree.

Is there a trailer for 65?

You betcha.

What do we know about the cast?

Since Mills and Koa are supposed to be the only survivors of their spaceship crash, it’s no surprise that the cast list is pretty small. Beyond Adam Driver, who plays the role of Mills, there are only two other names attached to the project: Young actresses Ariana Greenblatt, who plays Koa, and Chloe Coleman, whose character is still unknown.

A tiny group of humans, a hostile environment, hungry dinosaurs—sounds like the perfect recipe for a movie that makes you jump out of your seat. A suspicion that only grows stronger if you take a look at who’s behind the camera. The duo sitting in the director’s chair, Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, also developed the story and script for the beloved—and very successful—horror movie A Quiet Place, which was directed by John Krasinski. Sam Raimi (who really needs no introduction) is the producer, and he brought along longtime collaborator Danny Elfman to compose the score for 65. Like I said, the kind of stuff that makes you jump out of your seat.

When will it be released?

It’s a good thing we won’t have to wait too long to watch 65 in cinemas. Along with the release of the trailer came the announcement that the film scheduled to hit theaters on March 10, 2023. Will 65 live up to our expectations? We’ll catch up this spring.

