The Internet Can’t Handle Adam Driver Fighting Dinosaurs

Why yes, I do like the idea of Adam Driver shooting a gun at a dinosaur. Thanks for asking! Just when you think, “Huh, I’m going to miss modern technology meshed with dinosaurs,” the movie 65 comes in to help repair the hole in our hearts that the Jurassic Park and the Jurassic World franchises left behind. Coming out of nowhere (meaning I did not know that this movie was even being made), 65 features Driver as a man who crash lands on a planet that he’s … well, familiar with.

The crash takes them back in time to Earth 65 million years ago when dinosaurs ruled and man didn’t have really high-tech guns to go after them, and honestly watching Adam Driver just go to town on a T-Rex with a gun would have been the biggest draw for me to see this movie because that’s wild, but then they also made him an honorary girl dad, so I’m in.

The synopsis for 65 is as follows: “After a catastrophic crash on an unknown planet, pilot Mills (Adam Driver) quickly discovers he’s actually stranded on Earth…65 million years ago. Now, with only one chance at rescue, Mills and the only other survivor, Koa (Ariana Greenblatt), must make their way across an unknown terrain riddled with dangerous prehistoric creatures in an epic fight to survive. From the writers of A Quiet Place and producer Sam Raimi comes 65, a sci-fi thriller starring Adam Driver, Ariana Greenblatt, and Chloe Coleman. Written and directed by Scott Beck & Bryan Woods and produced by Sam Raimi, Deborah Liebling and Zainab Azizi. Also produced by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods.”

So what this means is that one, Sam Raimi, you’re the best for giving us this Scott Beck and Bryan Woods film, and two, this is so chaotic that I can’t wait to kick off spring back during the times of dinos!

The internet loved it

Look, there are a few things in this world that are made for social media to scream about, but if you put Adam Driver and dinos in the same sentence, you’re going to be met with a lot of excited screaming happening online—which is exactly what happened the minute the trailer dropped.

Nobody talk to me about a single damn thing unless it's about Adam Driver firing a very large gun at a Tyrannosaurus rex https://t.co/mIChwfjaFb — Vinnie Mancuso (@VinnieMancuso1) December 14, 2022

It’s just such a shocking trailer in the way that not a single person seemed prepared for Adam Driver v. a T-Rex. We were all just waking up, going about our day, and bam! We’re suddenly met with the idea that in order to survive, Adam from Girls is going to have to befriend or kill Littlefoot to get out of here. Is he going to figure out time travel in order to go home, or is he just going to live his life out as the father of this child at a time when a human being wouldn’t have the best odds? Who knows? I don’t really care. I’m in.

I didn’t know how much I needed Adam Driver to fight a dinosaur. — Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) December 14, 2022

good morning to Adam Driver running away from a Tyrannosaurus rex pic.twitter.com/TOy6e0c5Ii — Braddington (@bradwhipple) December 14, 2022

So happy March 10th to those who celebrate. We’re going to be living it up 65 million years ago, with Adam Driver going in guns a-blazing on some dinosaurs. I hope he becomes friends with a raptor and that’s his boy, though.

(featured image: Sony Pictures)

