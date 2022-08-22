5 Shows to Watch If You Love ‘Yellowjackets’

Shows that explore the intricacies (fancy word, I know) of girlhood-womanhood (especially if you belong to multiple marginalized groups) are usually dark. Though the word ‘dark’ is usually perceived as negative (try to unpack that on your own), this brand of darkness is very comforting. Yellowjackets‘ first season allowed young girls to lose their shit on screen. And adult women, for that matter. Women who don’t have it all together, but also, don’t just exist to be saved by men. It captured just how messy surviving in this world is for some of us—especially when also grappling with past traumas and pain. The show wasn’t afraid to show women at their best and worst, to show women being complicated—being (all at once) fucked up and kind and scared and brutal and smart and loving. They refused to put their characters into an easily definable box or category. And that was a breath of fresh air.

Now, have there been many shows that mimic the events of Yellowjackets? Not entirely. But exploring girlhood and/or womanhood? With a somewhat or entirely dark tone throughout? Not unheard of whatsoever. Let’s hop around timelines with the following recommendations. If you liked Yellowjackets, chances are there’s a show on this list you’ll also love.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997-2003)

(The WB/Tumblr)

Buffy, as a show and character, will continue to remain iconic. Not only was the show monumentally important for horror series to come, but without Buffy Summer (Sarah Michelle Gellar), pop culture/horror wouldn’t be the same. Forget Joss Whedon, he doesn’t get to define the series (though, of course, separating the creator from the art is a whole other nuanced conversation, one with varied—but all valid—opinions and feelings).

Whether you watched Buffy during the ’90s or got into it later in life, it was truly the evolution of a young girl. Buffy went through trials and tribulations on a supernatural and regular life scale. She was deprived of a proper childhood and experienced girlhood/womanhood in a different way than her peers. While she is a cis white woman, she wasn’t allowed to kick back or be worried about meaningless shit. And that’s where the darkness comes in. Buffy didn’t get to choose her life as a slayer, witnessed death, died more than once, experienced multiple forms of violence, etc. Yet, she still grew from a teenage girl to a woman. Strong and brave. She’s a personal hero of mine, honestly.

Sharp Objects (2018)

(HBO)

Trigger warning: self-harm

Talk about shows with a really dark tone. If a cake could be awarded to such shows, Sharp Objects would get a HUGE slice. When you have mysterious and obviously dysfunctional teenage girls and women at the forefront, it’s bound to get very dark. This series wouldn’t exist without the book of the same name. And while I’ve yet to read it (it’s on my list), there’s apparently no shortage of disturbing moments. Camille (Amy Adams) is the obvious point of discussion for this series. She goes back home to investigate disturbing crimes for her work. Only to have trauma and ugly memories flood back in. Camille’s an alcoholic who struggles with cutting and has extreme issues with intimacy. Mainly, due to her mother. But when talking about girlhood, Amma (Eliza Scanlen) is also important. Sharp Objects plays games with your head and the revelations that are uncovered are twisted. It’s tough to watch at times but will draw you in.

Dare Me (2019-2020)

(USA/Netflix)

A show that revolves around the lives of cheerleaders and their chaotic new cheer coach? How dark can that possibly get? The answer is very. Much like the drama in Yellowjackets regarding competition among their own teammates, Dare Me goes a step further and shows just how capable these young women are of destroying each other. The complex relationship between Beth (Marlo Kelly) and Addy (Herizen F. Guardiola) taps into something that many people have experienced—how feelings can develop for your best friend and the complications of that (of course that relationship has other issues, as well). This show touches base on so many situations that plague teenage girls.

The Wilds (2020-2022)

(Prime Video)

If you’re looking for another drama with mystery amongst stranded teenage girls, then look no further. The Wilds season 1 was perfect (no point mulling over the mistakes of season 2) and intensely explored the lives of every single one of the girls. All of their individual issues (on and off the island) lead to the dynamics of the group in crisis. With each girl having different struggles (and notably, 5 of the girls are POC), it allowed for a diverse viewing experience. And the first season had barely any men in it (constantly having to watch irritating straight men, in particular, is a chore)—which, honestly, is a delight.

Cruel Summer (2021- )

(Freeform)

Trigger Warning: Grooming

Who doesn’t love a good mystery? The one in Cruel Summer is so twisted and horrible. Without spoiling any of the twists, the girls and women in this show (told in two timelines) are all tortured by secrets and lies. They’re confronted by regrets and past choices and Cruel Summer actually captures the insidious nature of how we, as a society, treat teenage girls—constantly telling them that they should be mature and “grown-up,” equating appearance with value, and sexualizing them—and how predators tap into this to groom young girls. The show is consistent in its dark tone, and, though upsetting at times, really great.

(featured image: Paramount Global Distribution)

