Everything You Need To Know About Yellowjackets Season 2 (No Ritual Sacrifice Required)

Gather round the bonfire, Yellowjackets fanatics and devotees. It’s time to dance for joy because we finally have some good information about Yellowjackets Season 2. Your favorite (and mine) murder teenagers are back with the best twist on girl power I’ve maybe ever seen on television. After some tantalizing casting announcements and first looks we now have a teaser trailer, release date, and some new clues for Yellowjackets Season 2! I even have at least two new theories just based on this information.

Quick, spoiler-free recap for those who might not remember everything about Yellowjackets except that they friggin’ loved it. (Or, if you haven’t seen the show and are just interested… hi!) The drama series is about the adult survivors of a plane crash in 1996. We also see, in flashbacks, the crash and how the passengers – a girl’s soccer team, their mascot, their assistant coach, and their coach’s family – survived (or didn’t) in the Canadian wilderness for over 19 months. The girls get into a lot of creepy stuff that may or may not be supernatural in the woods, and while those who managed to escape and grow up back in civilization appear to have normal lives… the past is always waiting around the corner to haunt them.

The Yellowjackets Season 2 teaser trailer is HERE:

There’s so much in just two minutes! There’s snow. There’s the debut of a new character played by Elijah Wood. There’s the terrifying symbol that the girls found in an abandoned cabin and may/may not become the emblem of the girls’ cult. There’s lots of eerie, wintry, swirly girly cannibal cult goodess.

Yellowjackets Season 2 will premiere on March 24 on Showtime.

That leaves plenty of time to catch up or rewatch Season 1. This show has mysteries wrapped in mysteries. The first season revealed what happened to Jackie and who the Antler Queen is. (I won’t say what or who in case there are any spoiler-phobic newbies lurking in the shadows here.) But we still don’t know who all of the survivors are, and if there are any survivors left in the woods. We still don’t know who the girls sacrificed and ate at the beginning of the series. There’s a murder that occurred in Season 1 that is still unsolved. We still don’t know what happened to Shauna’s wilderness baby. We still don’t know who… uhhh… that guy is. Don’t all these unanswered questions make you want to take out your handy dandy notebooks and start writing down clues?

The new cast added for Yellowjackets Season 2 ups the nostalgia factor

Genuinely could not be more excited for these folks to join the Yellowjackets hive:

Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under, Servant) plays Adult Van, Taissa's teenage girlfriend.

Simone Kessell (Terra Nova, Obi-Wan Kenobi) plays Adult Lottie.

Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings trilogy, The Ice Storm) plays a citizen detective in the present named Walter.

François Arnaud (Midnight Texas, The Borgias) plays Coach Ben's boyfriend Paul in either the past or present, we're not sure which yet.

Nia Sondaya (Truth Be Told, Bel Air) replaces Keeya King as teenage Akilah, one of the Yellowjackets.

Nicole Maines (Supergirl, Good Trouble) will play Lisa, "an associate of adult Lottie attempting to recover from past trauma" – she's gotta be Shauna's wilderness baby, right? Right?

The plot of Season 2 feels straightforward…

OK, here’s where I’ll delve into spoiler territory. Don’t read on if you aren’t caught up! At the end of Season 1 in the present day, Natalie was kidnapped by Lottie. They still don’t know who killed adult Travis, but it was probably Lottie or her associates. So Season 2 is going to be dealing with the aftermath of that for sure. We even see Natalie with Lottie in the trailer. Taissa also won her senate race just as her wife Simone found their dead dog and a creepy alter in the basement. Furthermore, Shauna’s teenage daughter definitely knows her mother at least covered up, if not committed, a murder against a local hottie (she did both) and Misty may or may not have killed a reporter investigating the survivors.

Back in the woods and back in the past, to borrow a phrase from A Song of Ice and Fire, winter is no longer coming. It’s here. Jackie’s death proved that they need to be more vigilent and step up their game if they want to survive. We also don’t know what happened to Travis’ little brother Javi. He wandered off the night Jackie died and wasn’t found. Did he just die off-screen, or did he find a refuge?

…but Season 2 could have some twists

Not to get too far into theory territory, but the inclusion of Coach Ben’s boyfriend Paul has me thinking some thoughts. I’m wondering if this season’s flashbacks are going to show us other time periods too, beyond the pretty linear events of the crash and the present day twenty five years later. There’s no way that Paul found them in the woods, right? And there’s no way that Arnaud, a thirtysomething actor IRL, is playing present day Paul. So does that mean we’ll get to see what Coach Ben was like before the crash? Or, to toss out an alternative scenario, are we going to see what happened when the survivors first returned to society in 1998ish?

It wouldn’t be the first time that the show has strayed from those two timelines. The very first scene is from an undetermined time in the woods when the girls had gone full cannibal. There’s also a glimpse in the trailer of what looks like a spring or summer woods banquet. I guess I’m saying that I don’t know what to expect other than some frights, delights, and surprises. Buzz buzz, bitches…

