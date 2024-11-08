‘4 years of Republicans screaming voter fraud goes silent’: MAGA’s biggest lie has suddenly disappeared

Are Trump supporters the only ones who can chant “stop the steal” and scream “rigged!” during major political events?

For the past few years, and during campaign season, Donald Trump and his cronies, like billionaire and X owner Elon Musk, have claimed that there is widespread voter fraud in the U.S. Trump questioned the validity of mail-in ballots, a method that Democrat supporters are likelier to use. Additionally, Trump also fueled suspicions of cheating in key battleground states such as Pennsylvania and Michigan. At the same time, Musk shared misleading information that suggested election interference. As a result, Trump’s supporters have been extremely skeptical about the sanctity of the U.S. electoral process. Many of Trump’s MAGA crowd raised unfounded claims about Democrats “stealing” the election, a lie which has been rampant since Trump lost to Joe Biden in 2020.

Now that the dust has settled on this election cycle, and Trump has won, Trump supporters are no longer complaining. All of a sudden, Donald Trump and his supporters are no longer interested in a vote recount. That’s uncharacteristic of Trump, who requested a vote recount in several states when he lost the presidential race in 2020.

Democrat voters took to X (formerly Twitter) to highlight the Trump campaign’s hypocrisy. In response to one person’s X post claiming that “And just like that, Democrats believed in voter fraud again,” another wrote “And just like that, 4 years of Republicans screaming voter fraud goes silent.”

And just like that, 4 years of Republicans screaming voter fraud goes silent . — AW (@andywilson461) November 8, 2024

Another user directly called Republicans out, stating, “And just like that, Republicans don’t care about voter fraud anymore.” Republican denial about Trump’s constant stream of election fraud conspiracies is incredibly frustrating, but not surprising.

And just like that, Republicans don’t care about voter fraud anymore — Angry Staffer ? (@Angry_Staffer) November 6, 2024

This change of heart is especially concerning considering the strange things that happened during this year’s election. According to the FBI, bomb threats to polling stations—which caused some polling stations to close temporarily in key battleground states—may have come from Russian email domains. There has also been a series of arson attacks on ballot boxes across the United States. Under those circumstances, certain regions may need to do a recount. If that happens, we can probably expect Trump’s supporters to cry wolf once again.

