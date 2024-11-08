‘You f—— troglodyte’: The internet destroys Marjorie Taylor Greene’s massive lie about Trump’s re-election

It’s okay, Marjorie. We know math can be difficult. As it was called that Donald Trump won Wisconsin, securing him the votes needed, Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) took to X (formerly Twitter) to gloat. The only problem? Her math is just a little off. And by a little, I mean an entire election off.

Recommended Videos

“Donald Trump has just been elected President for a THIRD time,” she gleefully posted.

Donald Trump has just been elected President for a THIRD time. pic.twitter.com/q4jW35LR5R — Marjorie Taylor Greene ?? (@mtgreenee) November 6, 2024

Of course, we know it’s because she thinks Trump had the 2020 election stolen from him. But it’s still an incredibly hilarious thing to say when you’re such a reviled figure online. Nothing is off-limits. Thankfully, the comments under her post did not disappoint, a personal favorite being X user Cheesy Gordita Brett’s reaction, “That would make [him] ineligible, you f—— troglodyte.”

That would make ineligible, you fucking troglodyte — Cheesy Gordita Brett (@CreampieOrDie) November 6, 2024

Honestly, props to Cheesy Gordita for whipping out the word troglodyte. A top-tier insult.

X user Felix also asked the big question: “When was the second time.”

When was the second time — Felix (@felixofficialug) November 6, 2024

And, finally, user csd coming in with the steel chair: “Counting: Not your strength.”

Counting: Not your strength — csd ?? (@csd) November 6, 2024

Listen. I need to laugh to keep from crying. Perhaps that’s why I keep doom-scrolling today. But really, is it any surprise that Greene is lying about something like this? It’s what she does best. Well, besides spewing racism and hatred, but that’s another article. Oh, and don’t forget that internalized misogyny.

The fact is that Trump lost in 2020; there’s no way around it. There is no third win because United States law prohibits more than 2 terms. While I wouldn’t put it past Republicans to try to amend or repeal that, it is currently not feasible. It’s also massively dangerous to keep repeating these lies as if they are the truth. We know how Trump supporters are. It is hardly an exaggeration to say violence is a very real risk in the months to come, especially when people like Greene keep talking about the 2020 election.

Please, keep roasting her on online. Keep calling her out on her lies. Because this?

MTG’s “radical extremist views” are now the mainstream Republican Party.



Mission accomplished ? pic.twitter.com/J288B2yqvP — Marjorie Taylor Greene ?? (@mtgreenee) November 6, 2024

These are the kinds of people that have been voted into office. This should not be a bragging right. This should not be normal. But, sure. Democrats “stole” that election from you.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy