‘Law Enforcement must do their job, immediately!!! WOW!!!’ Donald Trump melts down on X while igniting voter fraud fears yet again

Donald Trump has consistently questioned the integrity of US elections since the start of the presidential campaign. His latest allegation is that voter fraud is happening in the key state of Pennsylvania.

Recommended Videos

On Twitter, Trump sowed fear among his followers about “potentially fraudulent” voter registration forms and mail-in ballot applications. He urged authorities to act, stating, “Law enforcement must do their job immediately!!! WOW!!!” His followers agree, stating that the RNC “needs to investigate” the possibility of voter fraud.

Trump has been posting similar messages on his Truth Social account. There, he alleged that his team caught Harris “cheating big” in Pennsylvania. These aren’t surprising claims from Trump, who has been largely skeptical of mail-in ballots throughout the election period. Despite his history of disliking mail-in ballots, he urged his followers on Truth Social to submit their votes through absentee voting and early voting anyway.

Although Donald Trump has raised suspicions regarding voter fraud, officials have already been investigating. Officials from York County and Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, reassured that the election is secure. They found 2,500 potentially fraudulent registrations and flagged them nevertheless. If the election was “stolen,” as Trump often suggests, then those faulty registrations would’ve flown past the radar. Currently, these forms are under investigation. It isn’t the conspiracy Trump is making it out to be, as officials from Lancaster have also suggested that two other counties may have received fraudulent forms.

Rigged election conspiracy

There’s no doubt that being vigilant against voter fraud is crucial to safeguarding democracy. Donald Trump, however, has a history of blaming his opponents for “rigging” the election in their favor. Trump has frequently told his MAGA crowd that the 2024 election is “too big to rig.” To add, Trump has failed to concede that he lost the 2020 presidential election to President Joe Biden. He still hasn’t accepted his loss and refers to 2020 as a “stolen” election.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy