Zack Snyder Attached To Direct Prequel TV Series to ‘300’

Fans of the epic historical drama 300 might get treated to a prequel TV series, expected to be helmed by the film’s director himself, Zack Snyder.

A Warner Bros. TV project, the show is in the very early stages, as no writer or platform is currently attached. According to reports, the 300 production team of Gianni Nunnari, Mark Canton, Bernie Goldman, and Stone Quarry’s (Zack and Deborah Snyder’s production company) Wesley Quarry are in line to return.

As for the plot, the series is likely to be a prequel to the 2007 film, and joins a list of movies that have been given the prequel treatment in the form of TV shows. Amazon’s Mr. and Mrs. Smith, starring Donald Glover and Maya Erskine, is a prime example of that, and the studio has also ordered a Legally Blonde prequel series that will showcase Elle Woods’ high school years.

Based on the 1998 comic book limited series of the same name by Frank Miller and Lynn Varley, 300 was one of the highest-grossing films of 2007. While the movie received mixed reviews from critics, the stunning visuals were lauded, and the film has earned cult status over the years, especially among admirers of Zack Snyder. A sequel, titled 300: Rise of an Empire, was released in 2014, which ended up replicating the first film’s box-office success.

300 tells the story of 300 valiant Spartans led by King Leonidas (Gerard Butler in his breakout role) who went into war against Persian “God King” Xerxes’ (Rodrigo Santoro) army of more than 300,000 soldiers. Lena Headey, David Wenham, Michael Fassbender, Dominic West, and Vincent Regan appear in key roles. Snyder co-wrote the script with Kurt Johnstad and Michael B. Gordon.

With the series so early in development, it’s not yet known who would be in the cast, but since it’s almost 20 years after the first movie came out and the TV series is a prequel, it’s unlikely any of the film’s cast will return. As for when we could expect to see the series, the earliest possible release window is likely 2026, considering we’re already halfway through 2024 and production on such a big undertaking is still in such an early stage.

300 is available to stream on Apple TV+ with a subscription, while 300: Rise of an Empire can be streamed on Prime Video.

