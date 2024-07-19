‘Fallout’ Season 2 Might Be Coming Sooner Than You Think

If you were a Fallout fan before 2024, there was one thought in your mind from January til April this year: “Please let the Fallout TV show be good!” Well, guess what? It was good. Very good. Walton Goggins even scored himself an Emmy nomination for playing Cooper Howard a.k.a. The Ghoul. So what’s next?

Now fans are eagerly awaiting season two. There are still questions to be answered. How will Norm get out of Vault 31? What’s up with New Vegas? Will the Ghoul continue to steal scenes? And so on. Well, we might get answers sooner than we expected! Fallout season 2 is well on its way.

When will Fallout season 2 be out?

Vernon Sanders, head of TV for Amazon Studios, recently spoke to Variety about the huge success of the first season and gave some vague but exciting news about the progress of season 2. He said:

I think we’re ahead of schedule, in terms of being able to get Season 2 back. We don’t have an exact launch date yet, but we’ve already gotten scripts in hand, and I think the fans of Season 1 will really love where we’re going for Season 2.

He and Amazon MGM Studios chief Jennifer Salke also confirmed that all the Fallout characters we know and love—Lucy, the Ghoul, Maximus, and more—will be back. Asked if Fallout was going to become an anthology series, Salke said, “We’re all on this journey with the characters that we’ve met and loved in Season 1.”

Which only makes sense when you think about it. Can you imagine writing out such a fan-favorite character as the Ghoul, or killing the Maximus-Lucy romance before it had properly gotten started?

When exactly we can head back the Wasteland is still up in the air. Maybe late 2025? If we’re very lucky? I personally am happy to let them take all the time they need with it, though. The first season was clearly a labor of love and I don’t want anything to jeopardize that. But hearing that they’re ahead of schedule, what else can I give them but a big thumbs up?

