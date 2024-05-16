Netflix’s Latest Sci-Fi Hit Is Coming Back for a Second Season

For weeks after its release, the mind-bending sci-fi series 3 Body Problem dominated Netflix’s TV charts, so it’s no surprise that the show has officially been renewed for a second season.

Based on the book of the same name by Liu Cixin, the series follows the story of Dr. Ye Wenjie (Rosalind Chao), a young woman conscripted by the military during the Chinese Cultural Revolution. Dr. Wenjie feels disillusioned following everything she has lost during the Revolution. So, when she is tapped to work at a search for extraterrestrial intelligence (SETI) site, she makes startling choices that continue to have major ramifications for scientists in the present day.

Adapting Cixin’s work is no easy feat, as his novel is quite a complex and ambitious sci-fi story, as it switches between timelines, contains some dense sci-fi concepts, and delves deep into numerous themes of politics, physics, and philosophy. However, that didn’t stop David Benioff, D. B. Weiss, and Alexander Woo from attempting an adaptation. After all, Benioff and Weiss already had a famed adaptation under their belts with Game of Thrones. While 3 Body Problem is not a perfect adaptation, it has received high praise for its intriguing concepts, strong performances, and stunning visuals. Now, a second season is on the way.

Netflix renews 3 Body Problem for season 2

On May 15, Netflix announced that it had renewed 3 Body Problem for future episodes. The streamer paired the announcement with a statement from Benioff, Weiss, and Woo, which read,

We’re thrilled that we get to tell this story through to its epic conclusion. Ever since we read the last page of Cixin Liu’s magnificent trilogy, we hoped we’d be able to bring the audience to the end of the universe with us. Here we go!

Given that the trio mentions seeing 3 Body Problem through “to its epic conclusion,” it sounds as if season 2 could be the show’s final season, adapting the rest of the story. However, it could also be an indication that the show will be renewed for more than one season. After all, Netflix only stated that the show was “renewed” and would boast future episodes, but noticeably didn’t specifically say “season 2.” Perhaps, like Avatar: The Last Airbender, 3 Body Problem received a multi-season renewal to see it through to the end.

Since the renewal was only just announced and it’s unclear when production will start, 3 Body Problem season 2 does not have an official release date yet. Season 1 took nine months to shoot and spent over a year in post-production, so it’s unlikely that season 2 will arrive before 2026.

While no casting announcements have been made, viewers can expect the majority of the lead cast, whose characters were still alive by the end of season 1, to return for season 2. This includes Rosalind Chang as Ye Wenjie, Jovan Adepo as Saul Durand, Eiza González as Auggie Salazar, Jess Hong as Jin Cheng, Liam Cunningham as Thomas Wade, Benedict Wong as Clarence, Marlo Kelly as Tatiana Haas, Saamer Usmani as Prithviraj “Raj” Varma, and Sea Shimooka as Sophon.

Plot-wise, 3 Body Problem season 2 is expected to adapt elements of the latter two books in Cixin’s trilogy. Instead of devoting one season to each book in the trilogy, 3 Body Problem season 1 adapted the first book and elements of the other two books, which allowed the show to have a smoother introduction for the trilogy’s characters. Viewers can expect much of season 2’s plot to focus on humanity preparing for the Trisolaran invasion of Earth. In particular, it will explore the Wallfacer Act and the Wallfacer delegates, including Saul, selected to utilize unlimited resources to develop a defense plan. However, the Wallfacers also spark the rise of Wallbreakers, who distrust the Wallfacers and attempt to discover their plans.

Season 2 may also delve into what happened to Dr. Wenjie and Raj’s potential journey into space. It’s also suspected that the season will feature a major time jump. After all, the alien invasion is still 400 years away, so the show may feature some of the characters undergoing a form of hibernation to fast-forward to a point in the future closer to the invasion. Weiss, Benioff, and Woo have also teased that the season will answer questions regarding the significance of the fairy tale books in the show, Dr. Wenjie’s Albert Einstein joke, and why Saul was chosen as a Wallfacer.

