We Love Seeing the 2020 Female Candidates Support Each Other

The American presidential campaign season is unreasonably long, and it can be hellishly exhausting. So far, I have found only two things about the whole ordeal that give life rather than drain it.

First, is this:

Signing up for text alerts from Senator Elizabeth Warren’s dog, Bailey, was a good decision. pic.twitter.com/BzBWvKVcCG — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) June 25, 2019

(Text BAILEY to 24477 if you want occasional pictures of Warren’s Very Good Boy.)

The second is the ways in which so many of the female candidates have been showing each other support during the campaign so far.

This picture is a few years old, but it’s been making the rounds again lately because it’s just so refreshing to see two presidential candidates who seem to genuinely like each other this much.

Brought a longtime friend & my new colleague by the office today – our new Senator-Elect from CA, @KamalaHarris! pic.twitter.com/6PbkLwlRQV — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) November 16, 2016

Sure, there’s been the usual tearing-down amongst candidates, but for the most part, that’s been confined to the male candidates. (And no, I don’t consider Kamala Harris holding Joe Biden accountable for his voting history a tear-down attack.)

The women have been showing each other support in small ways:

It’s a busy weekend in South Carolina, but there’s always time for a birthday song. Happy birthday, @ewarren! pic.twitter.com/p9noaO5Zxe — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) June 22, 2019

Missed this moment before the debate when Kamala asked Kirsten for a tissue and Kirsten proceeded to quickly rip hers in half and share like it was nothing. Female candidate solidarity only. pic.twitter.com/GSMkI38vIm — Vote Kamala (@VoteKamala) June 29, 2019

And in bigger moments, as well. I was struck by Amy Klobuchar’s response to Jay Inslee during the debate, when he said he’d done more than any other candidate to “advance the ball” on reproductive rights. Klobuchar responded that “there are three women up here who fought pretty hard for a woman’s right to choose.” It would have been very easy for her to only focus on what she has done, and the decision to include all the women in that moment was subtle but also deeply meaningful.

When birtherism conspiracy theories aimed at Kamala Harris started floating around last week (thanks in no small part to a retweet from Donald Trump, Jr.), Elizabeth Warren was (as far as I can tell) the first candidate to speak out against it.

The attacks against @KamalaHarris are racist and ugly. We all have an obligation to speak out and say so. And it’s within the power and obligation of tech companies to stop these vile lies dead in their tracks. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) June 29, 2019

That wasn’t just an instance of women supporting Harris, though. A bunch of candidates spoke out quickly and unequivocally against the racist narrative, and it was awesome to see.

This is racism. It was wrong before, and it’s wrong now. We won’t allow it again. https://t.co/MCkHFdronw — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) June 29, 2019

The same forces of hatred rooted in ‘birtherism’ that questioned @BarackObama‘s American citizenship, and even his racial identity, are now being used against Senator @KamalaHarris. It’s disgusting and we have to call it out when we see it. Racism has no place in America. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 29, 2019

The women in the race disagree with each other on a lot of policy issues, and they don’t hide that. Also, as the field narrows, I’m sure we’ll see more direct criticism between them, but based on the professional courtesies and just plain decency they’ve shown each other, I will be surprised if any of them (well, besides Tulsi Gabbard) ever resort to mudslinging.

This election has already made history by putting more women on the debate stage than had ever graced it in all previous elections combined. That in itself is a powerful thing, magnified by the fact that they all seem to be proud to be a part of this moment together.

These photos, shot by Annie Liebovitz and appearing in a Vogue profile, have struck a chord with many of the women I know.

New in Vogue: A story by @amychozick about the women lawmakers running in 2020 for president. Photograph by @annieleibovitz https://t.co/G03DcguZnm pic.twitter.com/uEZzrWF5oE — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 1, 2019

Running for president: That’s what women do. https://t.co/KZc73W3ZRD — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) July 3, 2019

Women are plagued with a lot of clichés, not the least of which is that we’re supposed to be nice all the time, but camaraderie is different than mandated niceties. And again, I don’t doubt that these women will get tough with each other when necessary.

The other big cliché set upon women is that we can’t work well together, we can’t handle having female colleagues or competitors, and will automatically start tearing each other down. The power of seeing this level of solidarity at the highest level of political ambitions cannot be overstated.

(image: Joe Raedle/Drew Angerer/Chip Somodevilla/Spencer Platt/Getty Images all)

