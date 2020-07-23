Friday Night Light’s Coach Taylor Is the Coach 2020 Needs

I’ve been online long enough to know a few things about Friday Night Lights. One, everyone wanted to marry either Coach Eric Taylor or his wife, Tami Taylor. Second, Texas is forever, and finally, “clear eyes, full hearts, can’t lose.” I knew all of this before I ever watched a single episode. But I’ve seen the error in my ways and spent the last few weeks marathoning the series while quarantined with my mother. It has led to us fighting over Eric Taylor (Kyle Chandler) and her also being in love with Tim Riggins (Taylor Kitsch).

But, maybe waiting until 2020 was a gift I was giving to myself because, right now, we definitely need someone like Coach Eric Taylor to help us all. Coach Taylor was a man known for his inspirational speeches, loving his wife Tami (Connie Britton) and family, and making sure that his team knew that he cared about the game they played more than anything else.

So now, in 2020, when we have zero leadership from the White House, we kind of need someone like Coach Taylor. The entire town of Dillon, Texas, for whatever reason, turned to the Taylors when they needed help. When something went wrong, they knocked on Coach’s door. If they needed advice, they turned to Tami.

I just watched all five seasons, and I don’t think I ever really saw the mayor of Dillon step in at any point? It seemed like Coach Taylor (and, normally, Buddy Garrity) were the two at any big event—because the town trusted Coach and Tami. They were leaders and those people could turn to and learn from.

Granted, I’m not saying that 2020 needs Coach Taylor as president. He’d hate that. I’m just saying that maybe watching Friday Night Lights reminded me what it’s like when the person everyone wants to be able to look to actually lives up to their expectations.

Maybe I also want to marry Coach Taylor (yes, I know, we all want to marry Eric Taylor this isn’t exactly a new thing), but oddly enough, Friday Night Lights was the perfect show to binge-watch right now.

Maybe we can get a sequel or spinoff based on the 2006-2011 series? Hell, I would take a series based on Jess Merriweather (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) being head coach somewhere and occasionally calling up Coach Taylor for help and guidance. Whatever it is, I kind of think we all need more Friday Night Lights in our lives. We need that reminder of what the show taught us, and honestly, I wouldn’t be mad about having Coach Taylor on television again.

