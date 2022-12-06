10 Songs To Get You in the ‘Wednesday’ Spirit

There’s a lot to say about Netflix’s hit Addams Family reboot, Wednesday. There’s parts of it that are wildly fun, and there’s parts of it that are … suspect, at best. But I want to draw particular attention to the music the series evokes.

It’d be too easy to just slap a bunch of songs by The Cure onto a show about the quintessential Goth Daria, but the soundtrack for Wednesday really runs the gamut of who Wednesday is as a person. We got some Beach House, for starters—that was a pleasant surprise. And whenever Wednesday would work on her novel, we’d get a lot of old jazz, blues, and classical music, which I thought was delightful.

As far as the viewers go, though, I think there’s something to be said for conjuring the “vibes” of our Goth Daria through very specific songs. Watching this show made me dive right back into the doom rock of my teen years. So, if you want to get into the Wednesday mood and embrace your inner creep, you’d be smart to add these songs to your rotation.

“You Should All Be Murdered,” Another Sunny Day

I thought we’d open on a positive note. Admittedly, I only found this song recently, so I don’t have much trivia regarding the band. But the sounds are very evocative of that twee/goth wave in the ’90s, when indie and alternative bands were starting to find a new sound to suit them.

And no, this isn’t a song that advocates la morte, so don’t get all moral panic on me. It’s just one of those classic songs that sleepily expresses ennui. Sounds like a certain girl we all know …

“Come As You Are,” Nirvana

You can’t convince me that Wednesday wouldn’t go through a grunge phase and come out of it with at least a mild affection for Nirvana. Sure, they might be too mainstream for her, but I give Nirvana a pass because it’s not like they planned their career trajectory.

In particular, “Come As You Are” uses guitar effects that were so iconic for goth and alt rock bands of their time. And I think it fits the message the show’s intent on peddling: Whether you’re a bully or a beekeeper, you’d be damned not to be who you are.

“Common People,” Pulp

Maybe I’m projecting here, but I definitely think Wednesday would have a crush (at the very least aesthetically—there’s hints that our girl is ace as the day is long) on Jarvis Cocker. He’s got that pale, spooky, wiggly thing going on that the Addams clan would eat up.

And regarding “Common People,” I think it speaks to so many sociocultural themes that you could easily take away from Wednesday as well. It’s a song about meeting a posh girl and trying to show her your world, which will always been quaint to her, although she daydreams about it bucolically. And the build-up of the song’s structure itself, followed by a big, bang-up release … AH, Pulp, you devils, it’s just so good!

“Ghost Mouth,” Girls

Not to be all “Bay Area bands supremacy” or anything here, but yeah, Girls put the spook into beach rock and will always be iconic for it. I could totally see Wednesday haunting the halls of Nevermore with this playing in the back of her head.

No, I’m not speaking from experience … what? Don’t look at me, just let me brood to the line, “I’ve got a ghost mouth with a ghost frown, and I’m too scared to get out and get it to heaven.” Zoo wee mama.

“Darklands,” The Jesus and Mary Chain

You might know this band from their song “Just Like Honey,” which is often interpreted as a cunnilingus song and was featured at the end of Sofia Coppola’s Lost in Translation. I didn’t need to drop that factoid, I just felt like it.

It’s moody, it’s introspective, it’s classic ’80s dark-alt that really seemed to establish the sounds that would eventually birth shoegaze.

“Heaven’s on Fire,” The Radio Dept.

Not only is the opening sample bangin’ and something Goth Daria would totally subscribe to, this song is just a total banger. The Radio Dept. is one of those bands that always flies a little under the radar, which boggles the mind since they’ve got such a pleasant, unique sound.

Plus, I’d like to think Wednesday would be tickled pink by the idea of the Christian Heaven getting caught on fire. That one fountain scene certainly adds credence to this.

“The Killing Moon,” Echo & the Bunnymen

I said I wouldn’t include anything by The Cure, and I meant it! But if you’re salty, then this is for you. Echo & the Bunnymen has an entirely similar sound, but with more of a “traditional rock” baseline.

I had to specifically include this scene that uses “The Killing Moon” because damn, if we’re talking “getting in the Wednesday mood,” here’s a great example of that happening in another show. Here we have the first cast of Misfits, during the plot where pale, quiet Simon strikes up a bond with pretty, popular Alisha. Maybe my teenaged heart is projecting here, but ugh, the drama. Love.

“Lost in the Supermarket,” The Clash

Well we had to put The Clash in here, who do you take us for, chumps? This is just such a silly, pitiful, lighthearted song, and it perfectly fits the mood most Addams content generates.

There’s a lot of reasons why this song slaps, but honestly, you should just listen to it. It’s part worker dissatisfaction, part misery of the human condition, and all of it still makes you want to dance the tears away.

“Human Behaviour,” Björk

I’m ashamed to say I only just discovered how much of a goddamn artist Björk is this past year. I’m now obsessed. While drunk, I went out of my way to compliment some random woman’s Björk shirt recently. I kneel at the altar of powerfully creative women who do whatever they want.

And I think Wednesday would, too. Although she probably wouldn’t kneel for anyone …

“EMT Police and the Fire Department,” Shilpa Ray

“I’m charging eight bucks to go to hell, and straight up the stairs.”

Banger alert, banger alert. I’m hitting my digital pots and pans and forcing you to listen to Shilpa Ray now, go do it, banger alert banger alert.

(featured image: Netflix)

