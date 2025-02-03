‘10 days to get to concentration camps’: Trump’s cruel, extreme deportation plans face rightful criticism

Whenever people draw comparisons between Adolf Hitler and Donald Trump, the connection usually seems too close to deny. Now, the Trump administration is tapping into one of the most horrific tools the Nazis used to suppress ‘undesirable’ people: Concentration camps for migrant people.

Within the first week of Trump’s presidency, his administration began firing off mass scale ICE arrests of migrant people. According to the BBC, the Trump administration is making over 1,000 arrests a day on migrant people, whether they’re ‘criminals’ or not. A good bit of these arrests are done entirely off fascist suspicion and little else. It’s a Nazi style gestapo raid on some of our country’s most vulnerable groups.

As reported by CSPAN, Trump signed the executive order on Jan. 29, 2025 to begin deporting over 30,000 migrant people to Guantanamo Bay for holding.

Today I'm also signing an executive order to instruct the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security to begin preparing the 30,000 person migrant facility at Guantanamo Bay. Most people don't even know about it." pic.twitter.com/su3eu24J1Z — CSPAN (@cspan) January 29, 2025

Hopefully, we don’t need to tell you how messed up this all is. Guantanamo Bay is one of the most notorious war crime facilities ever created by the United States government. Since the days of 9/11, it was overwhelmingly used to detain suspects of potential terrorism, meaning non-white people, with torture methods including waterboarding and physical assault. The camp was supposed to close during the Obama administration, but still remains open to this day. As noted by user @DarrigoMelanie, “it only took 10 days to get to concentration camps.

It only took 10 days to get to concentration camps. https://t.co/Xm7PDXHIfT — Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) January 29, 2025

PBS reports that Trump is also sending hundreds of troops to Guantanamo Bay in preparation of what they call “supermax prisons” designed to hold what they believe to be the most ‘hardened migrant criminals.’ For folks who still may not see this as Nazi-style concentration camps, keep in mind that it took Nazi Germany years to fully design the Holocaust machine. Fascist regimes don’t always start with full blown systemic murder of millions ala Auschwitz, but by the time many realize this, it’ll be too late.

It’s not too late to protest against the abhorrent crimes against vulnerable people happening right now under the Trump administration. Organize, resist, and fight until we’ve won our liberation back.

