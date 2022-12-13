Anime openings are truly something special if they’re done right. When they’re great, skipping them is a disservice to you as a viewer. This is especially the case for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure ops and what they add to their respective parts. Even if an opening isn’t your favorite, none of them are bad. And if you pay close enough attention, they give hints as to what’s coming throughout the season.

How exactly does one narrow down the best openings of this perfectly bizarre anime? To me, it’s about not just the animation but also the songs themselves. Some songs don’t go as hard for me, personally. Which ones are the best overall (including the altered openings with SFX)? Keep reading and see.

JoJo ~Sono Chi no Sadame (JoJo ~The Fate of That Blood~)

(Warner Bros. Home Entertainment and Viz Media)

Part: Phantom Blood

The original, the one that started it all. To not include Phantom Blood’s opening would be ridiculous. Unless it were absolutely terrible then well, you know. This opening has a flash of panels and feels very in tune with the manga. And many fans heavily enjoy the 3D elements. Not to mention the upbeat music. Jonathan (voiced by Johnny Yong Bosch) and Dio (voiced by Patrick Seltz)’s feud spans literal generations. And there’s a beauty in how Phantom Blood’s events are always lingering in the lives of the Joestars—something that the opening lightly portrays with the images of future JoJos sprinkled throughout. Overall, the song gets you hyped up immediately.

Bloody Stream

(Warner Bros. Home Entertainment and Viz Media)

Part: Battle Tendency

This is one of those openings that’s so stylish and artsy with a very charming singer for the song. What’s not to love about this opening? Especially when Joseph (voiced by Ben Diskin) and his (boy)friend Caesar (voiced by Bryce Papenbrook) are the focus throughout. Visually, there are a lot of bold colors and moving silhouettes which are intriguing to watch. And just like the other openings, the events are laid out in front of you—serving as a reminder or introduction as to what’s to come. Just like Joseph, this opening is cool and pretty smooth.

JoJo Sono Chi no Kioku ~ end of THE WORLD ~ (JoJo Memories of That Blood) ~end of THE WORLD~)

(Warner Bros. Home Entertainment and Viz Media)

Part: Stardust Crusaders

Bet you thought I’d include “STAND PROUD.” I meant it when I said none of the openings are bad. But this one is the better opening for Part 3: Stardust Crusaders. It shows how dire the stakes are for the team in their battle with Dio. The song has such an ominous tone to it too, which matches just how horrible things go once they get to Dio’s mansion. Fate and destiny are one of the major themes throughout the season. So as the gears turn and pendulums swing, it makes the visual aspects of the opening so epic. Also, If I’m being honest, the opening with the SFX is even better than this one!

Chase

(Warner Bros. Home Entertainment and Viz Media)

Part: Diamond is Unbreakable

Controversial choice, as lots of fans don’t love this opening. But while it seems so different compared to other JoJo openings, it’s the one that really embodies the ‘90s. Part 4: Diamond is Unbreakable is very slice of life, which is heavily highlighted in this opening. Though there’s a menacing presence of a serial killer—which ultimately disrupts the lives of the citizens of Morioh (especially Josuke (voiced by Billy Kametz) and those in his world). The visuals in this theme are so appealing—like the muted colors and the quick-moving animation. And the theme slaps. There’s that perfect rebellious and relentless energy to the song. Something that feels so applicable to Josuke as a character—as he’s a punk-ass teenager. And who doesn’t love the close-up at the end?

Great Days

(Warner Bros. Home Entertainment and Viz Media)

Part: Diamond is Unbreakable

The hopefulness is so present throughout this opening. It makes you feel like, even after everything Josuke and his crew have been through, they’ll get out to the other side. And will make it right by those killed by Kira (voiced by DC Douglas). The creativity shown by the animation team for this opening is top-notch. It’s heavenly how the living characters are pointing up at the sky to the deceased—as none of those characters have been forgotten. And there’s proper attention given to each main character. Even though Diamond is Unbreakable is a slice of life, there’s nothing boring about it. Just like there’s nothing boring about this upbeat opening.

Great Days (Bites the Dust version)

(Viz Media)

The “Another One Bites the Dust” story arc is when shit really hits the fan. Kira’s not playing games anymore and is trying to keep everything under control. Something that’s very much symbolized as he’s in control of this opening. Once Kira is on screen, the opening reverses backward and finishes with Kira activating his Stand bomb. But Josuke’s crew shows no fear in the background, they barrel ahead with their Stands in the visuals. And are shown glaring at Kira in the background as well. It’s a hint towards his ultimate demise by the end of Part 4 and a phenomenal alternate version of what’s already a powerful opening.

Fighting Gold

(Viz Media)

Part: Golden Wind/Vento Aureo

No shame here when I say that Golden Wind is one of my favorite parts. And Giorno (voiced by Phillip Reich) is one of my favorite Joestars. It’s an opening that goes so hard visually and song-wise, that it’s hard not to be hyped up when it comes on. Though the 3D animation is absent now, it’s not entirely missed here. There’s a lot of beautiful and intense imagery playing out on screen that your eyeballs can’t look away. The shots of Giorno and the rest of his mafioso team members are literally *chef’s kiss*. Everyone is ready to fight for each other and their own lives. And the glimpses of Trish (voiced by Lizzie Freeman) are delightful every time. Overall, it’s an opening that isn’t to be ignored.

Uragirimono no Requiem (Traitor’s Requiem)

(Viz Media)

Part: Golden Wind

This opening is so damn epic, literally, every version of it is stupidly good. The visuals, the song itself, the perseverance of Giorno facing off with Diavolo (voiced by Kellen Goff), and the way Doppio (voiced by Griffin Burns) transitions into Diavolo—are all effortless. “Traitor’s Requiem” has that essence of resolve (something that comes up quite a bit throughout the season) and what it means to carry on. Even after losing people that deserved more time. It’s tragic and wonderful. And depending on what version you’re watching, you gain different kinds of understanding. Too deep? Sorry not sorry.

Stone Ocean

(Netflix)

Part: Stone Ocean

Early 2000s punk for a part that’s set in 2011, anybody? This theme is just so badass, which is the embodiment of Jolyne (Kira Buckland). As Jotaro’s (Matthew Mercer) daughter, it comes as no surprise. Everything is so vibrant, neon, and saturated in this opening. Plus, the 3D animation is present again. With Jolyne being the only female JoJo, it makes the opening extra special in that regard. And her allies are all unique/quirky characters wanting to aid in her quest to save Jotaro and defeat Pucci (Yong Yea).

Heaven’s falling down

(Netflix)

Part: Stone Ocean

Stone Ocean recently wrapped, and my heart is mush. OP 2 for this part doesn’t make my heart disintegrate; it revitalizes me. Plenty of JJBA fans have a fondness for 3D openings and Part 3 of Stone Ocean delivers that. Each version of this opening works for me personally though. I love how the past and present is colliding as Jolyne’s journey comes to an end. This is an opening that I got hyped up for immediately. So that’s got to count for something.

