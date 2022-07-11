From Sonny Corleone to Walter Hobbs to Paul Sheldon, James Caan embodied some of the most beloved and classic roles in film history. Caan would begin acting in 1961, and by 2022, had starred in dozens of films, and also boasted numerous TV show roles. Not only that, but many of his films, such as Elf, The Godfather, and Misery, have become timeless, beloved classics.

His nominations for an Academy Award, two Primetime Emmys, and four Golden Globes, as well as his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, are all testament to his incredible skill and talent as an actor. He first rose to prominence for his role in The Godfather, which has gone on to be considered one of the greatest films ever made. From then on, he garnered multiple significant roles and continued acting for the rest of his life.

Caan passed away at the age of 82 on July 6th, 2022. Though he has passed, his legacy will certainly live on through his work, as well as through the five children he was a father to. In memory of Caan’s prolific film legacy, here are 10 of his greatest performances.

Elf

(New Line Cinema)

For many families across the globe, Caan is a part of their holiday traditions. He and Will Ferrell starred as father and son in the hilarious, classic Christmas movie, Elf. The film follows Buddy the Elf (Ferrell), who crawled into Santa’s (Edward Asner) gift bag when he was an orphaned infant. Santa does not discover him until he is back at his workshop in the North Pole and Buddy is subsequently adopted by Papa Elf (Bob Newhart). When he is older, he learns that his mother is deceased, but that his father, Walter Hobbs (Caan), is alive and is a children’s book publisher. Though Walter is on the naughty list, Buddy sets out to New York to find his father.

Elf is a truly timeless classic that never fails to make its return every holiday season. The film is funny, light-hearted, and filled with the Christmas spirit. Meanwhile, Caan’s performance alongside Ferrell was nothing short of iconic. In the beginning, Walter is a hardened, no-nonsense, workaholic, who puts his job before his family. However, with Buddy’s contagious good cheer and spirit, Walter slowly begins to lower his walls, ultimately choosing both of his sons over his job. Our hearts will always melt when, at the end of the film, he begins belting out the song, “Santa Clause is Coming to Town.”

Misery

(Columbia Pictures)

Stephen King’s works have been adapted countless times, meaning Misery had quite the competition, yet it still rose to become one of King’s greatest adaptions ever. The film premiered in 1990 and sees an unhinged fan, Annie Wilkes (Cathy Bates), abduct a famous novelist, Paul Sheldon (Caan). The obsessive fan then reads Sheldon’s manuscript for the final novel in his Victorian romance series—featuring a character named Misery. When Wilkes discovers Misery dies at the end, she becomes enraged, holding Sheldon captive and torturing him until he writes a new ending for the series.

As far as psychological thrillers go, Misery is one of the very best. Even King himself has admitted Misery is among his top 10 favorite adaptions. While the plot and framing of the story are deliciously frightening, it is Bates’ and Caan’s performances that truly made the film unforgettable. He perfectly captures Sheldon’s ruggedness, but also his kindness and tenderness. Not only that, but he tracks how Sheldon’s temperament changes as the trauma unfolds. He meticulously morphs and molds Sheldon, as the terror, desperation, and fight for survival change him and drive him to take some pretty drastic actions. Viewers simply won’t be able to look away from Caan’s stellar performance in Misery.

The Godfather

(Paramount Pictures)

Caan boasted his most iconic and recognizable role in the critically acclaimed film, The Godfather. The film premiered in 1972 and follows the Corleones, a powerful Italian-American crime family. The family is headed by patriarch Don Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando) who begins integrating his son, Michael (Al Pacino), into the family business. While Michael tries to distance himself from it, he slowly transforms into a ruthless mob boss similar to his father and oldest brother, Sonny (Caan).

The Godfather won numerous accolades and completely revitalized the gangster genre. Caan acted alongside some pretty big names, with the likes of Brando, Pacino, and Robert Duvall. However, Caan more than held his own alongside them, giving an outstanding performance. As Sonny, he was a ruthless crime boss, working as his father’s second-in-command. However, Caan made Sonny more than just a criminal and perfectly captured his character’s heart and his love for his sister, Connie (Talia Shire). Caan received an Academy Award nomination for his nuanced and heartfelt portrayal of Sonny. His role as Sonny was so beloved that he returned for a cameo in The Godfather II.

The Rain People

(Warner Bros.)

Before Caan worked with Francis Ford Coppola on The Godfather, he worked alongside him on another project—The Rain People. The film premiered in 1969 and follows Natalie Ravenna (Shirley Knight) as a young woman who leaves her husband and sets off on a road trip of self-discovery after learning she is pregnant. Along the way, she picks up a hitchhiker named Jimmie “Killer” Kilgannon (Caan) who was once a football player but had his life derailed after suffering brain damage. Ravenna also befriends a widowed police officer named Gordon (Robert Duvall). While Ravenna attempts to help these two men, she finds it is no easy task.

The film was fairly experimental in nature and received mixed reviews at the time of its release. However, it has since gained a cult following and garnered much positive reception. Many enjoy its brooding examination of humanity, as well as the feminist storyline of a woman finding her own identity outside her husband and unborn child. Meanwhile, Caan boasted one of the strongest performances in the film as a broken man, struggling to put his life together. His performance was both heartfelt and heartbreaking.

Brian’s Song

(Sony Pictures)

Caan debuted one of his most emotional and touching roles in Brain’s Song. The television film premiered in 1971 and is based on the true story of Louis Brian Piccolo’s life, with Caan starring as Piccolo. Brian’s Song tracks the unlikely friendship that evolves between Chicago Bears running back, Brian, and his teammate, Gale Sayers (Billy Dee Williams). The two become the first interracial roommates in the history of the National Football League. The two players foster a truly beautiful and unwavering friendship, especially through Brian’s eventual cancer diagnosis.

Brian’s Song astounded audiences, who weren’t expectedly such a masterpiece from a TV film. Few viewers will be able to get through the film without feeling profoundly touched by the friendship between Brian and Sayers, which transcends race and even cancer. Meanwhile, Caan and Williams’ performances were nothing short of iconic. The two convey the emotions powerfully and truly seem to radiate with genuine affection for one another. Caan’s performance in Brian’s Song tosses away toxic masculinity in favor of a courageous man who isn’t afraid to cry, openly love his friend, and be vulnerable.

The Gambler

(Paramount Pictures)

Caan gave what can only be adequately described as an Oscar-worthy performance in The Gambler. The Gambler is a crime drama that premiered in 1974 and follows literature professor, Axel Freed (Caan), who suffers from a gambling addiction. Soon, he has racked up $44,000 in debt, which he convinces his mother to pay for him, all while he still continues to gamble recklessly and rack up enormous debts. As his debts continue stacking up and his addiction becomes less manageable, Freed begins to spiral out of control.

The Gambler is a suspenseful and intriguing character study of Freed. Caan masterfully attempts to get into Freed’s mind. Viewers can truly track Freed’s deterioration and feel the hold that addiction has on him. The film is haunting, tense, and absolutely unforgettable. Meanwhile, it is truly Caan who almost single-handedly holds up the entire film with his masterful and shocking portrayal of Reed.

Rollerball

(United Artists)

Caan always had a penchant for portraying athletes, but he outdid himself in Rollerball with his performance as an athlete in a nightmarish, futuristic society. Rollerball premiered in 1975 and takes place in 2018—portraying a future world where corporations have replaced countries. The national sport is a violent game called Rollerball, which, just like everything else, is wholly controlled by corporations. Houston Rollerball player, Jonathan E. (Caan) enjoys his status as the captain of the team, that is until the corporate executives decide its time for him to retire. However, Jonathan refuses to retire and the ensuing fight to win this small personal freedom will threaten all of corporate control.

Caan is excellent in his role as Jonathan and is so compelling that viewers have little choice but to root for him. He perfectly encompasses Jonathan’s grit, determination, and refusal to back down. As the corporations set their sights on Jonathan, things get very dangerous and deadly, very fast. Even when the lives of his teammates come under threat, though, Jonathan refuses to back down. Caan himself seems to understand the importance of this small personal freedom to Jonathan and is able to convince the viewers of its importance, too.

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

(Sony Pictures)

Caan didn’t have very many voice-acting roles, but when did, he was phenomenal in them. Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs premiered in 2009 and follows Flint Lockwood (Bill Hader), an energetic inventor who sets out to provide a solution to his town’s food shortage issue. As a result, he builds a machine that can turn water into food. However, when the machine malfunctions and begins spitting out food uncontrollably, Finn must save the town before it is completely buried in food.

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs is a very fun, imaginative, and wildly entertaining film. However, it is also surprisingly emotional, largely thanks to Caan’s role as Tim Lockwood, Flint’s dad. Tim is a widower, with a kind and caring heart, though he is also the strong and silent type. Throughout the film, Flint struggles to win over his father’s approval, but Tim is often disappointed by Flint’s failed inventions and, as an old-fashioned man, doesn’t really understand Flint’s love for technology. Hence, when Tim finally does show appreciation for Flint, it is a tear-jerking moment. Caan doesn’t say many words as Tim, but the ones he does say are laden with emotion and meaning.

Bottle Rocket

(Sony Pictures)

Caan did star in comedies from time to time and Bottle Rocket is one of his best. Bottle Rocket is a crime comedy film that premiered in 1996 and marked Wes Anderson’s directorial debut. The film follows Anthony (Luke Wilson), who has just been released from a mental hospital, when his friend, Dignan (Owen Wilson), propositions him with a completely bonkers plan. The plan includes going on a crime spree, organizing multiple heists, and then meeting up with a known criminal, Mr. Henry (Caan) at the end. However, the two will soon find that they are grossly inexperienced in the world of crime.

Bottle Rocket was just eccentric and off-kilter enough to appeal to audiences. Meanwhile, Caan boasted one of his most heartwarming roles with Mr. Henry. Mr. Henry is a hardened and rugged man, but he does also have fatherly-instincts, and takes Anthony and Dignan under his wing. The role actually paralleled the relationship on set that Caan struck up with the two Wilson brothers. Caan could play crude and tough, but he could also masterfully show that there was always a heart underneath.

Thief

(United Artists)

Caan was known for frequently portraying criminals, but he really shook things up with his dazzling performance as a safecracker in Thief. Thief premiered in 1981 and follows a highly skilled safecracker and ex-convict, Frank (Caan). While he is good at what he does, he wants to get away from the crime-life and settle down somewhere safe with his girlfriend. In order to do that, though, he seeks one last big heist before calling it quits. For this heist, he teams up with notorious gangster, Leo (Robert Prosky). Things get dangerous, though, when Leo decides he wants Frank to stay in the business.

Caan’s performance as Frank was truly outstanding and gets deep into the mind of a man who has spent years in prison and who has existed as an outsider and thief in society. His performance is so grand that viewers will feel confused by how much they like this criminal—who they aren’t really supposed to feel too sympathetic for. Caan wholly encompasses Frank—his regret, his skill, his cool temperament, and his charisma—bringing him to life in a way that is truly breathtaking. Thief is a pretty straightforward film, but Caan’s electric performance as Frank truly breathes life into it.

(featured image: New Line Cinema)

