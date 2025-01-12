10 best ‘good for her’ horror films

Revenge is sweet at times, and horror is the perfect genre for that. “Good for her” isn’t a new subgenre, but its name originated from a line in Arrested Development said by Lucile Bluth. The subgenre typically focuses on women who endure trauma and or difficult circumstances and take back their agency.

There are a number of “good for her” horror films to check out, most of which aren’t that intersectional (which is a slight problem), and some of them might not be easy to stomach. Especially since the rape-revenge subgenre is occasionally folded into a “good for her” horror film. But instead of focusing on just any era for these films, I’m honing in on the 2010s for this list. Why? Because there’s no harm in revisiting older films. The following are some of the best “good for her” horror films from the 2010s.

Content warning: This article discusses sexual violence.

I Spit on Your Grave (2010)

(Anchor Bay Entertainment)

Just like the original, the remake of I Spit on Your Grave is rough to watch. I Spit on Your Grave follows a young author whose stay at a cabin goes wrong. After five men degrade, violently sexually assault her, and leave her for dead, she gets her revenge. The violence that Jennifer (Sarah Butler) experiences is brutal and most of it happens onscreen.



Unlike the original film from the 1978, this remake can’t be accused of filming the sexual violence in order to titillate its audience. The horrific events are depicted as such and when Jennifer takes her revenge on the men, it’s absolutely “good for her”. It’s not a film to throw on whenever and it isn’t for everyone, but it nails some of the themes within the subgenre.

You’re Next (2011)

(Lionsgate)

Are you looking for the magic? You’re Next follows a dysfunctional family and their partners who are attacked by animal masked men at a family dinner. Instead of being helpless, though, the girlfriend of one of the sons takes charge and is more than the killers bargained for. A reality that doesn’t bode well for the masked men.

Erin (Sharni Vinson) is one of the most badass final girls in horror history. She exceeds any and all expectations, expertly fights back, and has no qualms about defending herself against anyone. Without spoiling any of the twists, Erin does experience a betrayal that makes the “good for her” nature of this film so satisfying. And thankfully, she’s not forced to endure anything other than potentially being killed.

The Witch (2015)

(A24)

Yes, let’s live deliciously. The Witch follows a Puritan family who is exiled to an isolated area and begins to experience eerie phenomena. Is this actually “good for her”? Damn right, it is for Thomasin (Anya Taylor-Joy).

The Witch is quite feminist, despite how the ending might suggest otherwise, because Thomasin gets a choice in the end. Living in the 1600s and being raised by religious parents was never going to work in her favor. Therefore, the ending where she chooses to “live deliciously” is the epitome of “good for her”. She’s liberated from societal expectations upon experiencing her witchy epiphany. And that’s very enticing when you think about it.

Hush (2016)

(Netflix)

A killer without a reason other than wanting to kill is scary as hell. Hush follows a deaf writer named Maddie (Kate Siegel) who lives in an isolated area and finds herself terrorized by a serial killer for a night. There aren’t many disabled main characters who are left to handle themselves in horror. And while Kate Siegel isn’t deaf in real-life, her character serves as good representation.



Hush might not seem like a good choice for this subgenre, but it counts because Maddie experiences torment by way of a violent man and is able to thwart him. Instead of being forced to rely on the help of a useless officer or a man trying to play savior. She’s resourceful, brave, and isn’t delusional about her chances of survival. It’s not as intense of an entry in the subgenre and is perfect for a casual viewing.

10 Cloverfield Lane

(Paramount Pictures)

Aliens have plagued the earth…or have they? 10 Cloverfield Lane exists in the Cloverfield universe and follows a woman who is taken to an underground bunker after a car crash. The atmosphere of the film is very uncomfortable, especially with the way Howard (John Goodman) behaves towards Michelle (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), and events lead Michelle to desperately want to escape.

The way Michelle’s survival instincts kick into gear when her situation escalates is intense. 10 Cloverfield Lane captures a genuine sense of paranoia and confusion about what’s really going on outside. And Michelle refuses to believe that her life will be spent with Howard in the bunker. It’s not a typical “good for her” entry, but it still counts due to how she prevails against an unstable man.

Revenge (2017)

(Rezo Films)

Cheers to Coralie Fargeat’s filmmaking. Revenge follows a young woman who is raped and later left for dead in the desert, only to survive and enact revenge on her boyfriend and his two friends. Out of all rape-revenge films out there, Revenge is filmed so differently in comparison. And Jen (Matilda Lutz)’s rampage is worthy of a few fist pumps.

The film tackles misogyny and how being complicit is a form of violence. After Jen is raped offscreen, ignored by her boyfriend’s friend, and later chased by all three men, she nearly dies at the bottom of a cliff. But instead of submitting to fate, she gets away and emerges a badass woman who is out for vengeance. Revenge classically falls into “good for her” and is rightfully considered a favorite among many.

Halloween (2018)

(Universal Pictures)

The return of Michael Myers isn’t a party. Halloween (2018) follows Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) 40 years after Michael’s killing spree and Michael’s return. The film explores what happens when a final girl doesn’t recover from her ordeal.

Laurie’s paranoia and fear surrounding Michael’s return is validated, thus cementing a huge part of why this is “good for her” horror. The man that terrorized and nearly murdered her isn’t dealing with a scared teen anymore. Instead, Michael meets a new Laurie, and she fights back against him alongside her daughter and granddaughter. It might not work for everyone, but it’s worth including on this list because of who Laurie is and how she shows a different side to the aftermath of survival.

Suspiria (2018)

(Amazon Studios)

Mother…Suspiriorum! Suspiria (2018) is a remake of the 1977 film of the same name and follows an American woman who moves to Berlin to go to a witch-run dance academy. The horror imagery is striking, the end will make you say “good for her” and it’s a beautiful remake.

Suspiria is an acquired taste, due to the overall direction of the film (as it deviates quite a bit from the original). However, it plays into the subgenre because of the liberation and empowerment by way of embracing inner strength after being broken down by the system. There’s a twist to the film that shouldn’t be spoiled upon first viewing, but Suspiria is a perfectly weird horror film to check out for this subgenre.

The Perfection (2019)

(Netflix)

Twists on twists. The Perfection follows Charlotte (Allison Williams) who becomes involved with her replacement cellist, but Charlotte isn’t everything she seems. The twists in this film will either work for you or they won’t. But there’s no arguing that The Perfection‘s core is “good for her” in the second chunk of the film.

The Perfection relies quite a bit on the chaotic twists and without spoiling what they are, the final minutes will firmly cement why this falls into the subgenre. Charlotte and Lizzie (Logan Browning) are quite the duo (not to mention very queer) and end up perfect for each other because they can relate. And the revenge they take out on those who have harmed them is delightful.

Ready or Not (2019)

(Fox Searchlight Pictures)

It’s time to run and hide! Ready or Not follows a new bride whose family tries to hunt and kill her on her wedding night for a ritual. Grace (Samara Weaving) is such a badass survivor and doesn’t remotely deserve the hell she endures throughout the film. Yet, she’s able to get it together and fight for her life against her incredibly rich family in-laws.

The film isn’t only darkly comedic, it’s also survival horror set in mostly a singular location. Samara Weaving captures the spirit of “good for her” horror in her performance. It’s nothing but kudos for Grace throughout the entire time she’s fighting to survive the night. And her husband did wrong by her on a number of levels. Good for her, always.

