Zillow Gone Wild Shares a Literal Tree House You Can Live In for Nearly 4 Million Dollars

The Twitter account Zillow Gone Wild showed off what is being called “the most literal treehouse we’ve ever seen” with a home in Pismo Beach, California. Known for showcasing the most outlandish houses that Zillow has to offer, this listing puts the wild in Zillow Gone Wild.

Here’s the most literal tree house we’ve ever seen. Listed for $3,800,000 in Pismo Beach, CA. pic.twitter.com/TtAyBwBVvA — Zillow Gone Wild 🏡 (@zillowgonewild) July 24, 2022

This is just part of the absolute WTF of this house as, according to the listing, this is just one of several dwellings one could live in on the property. If you’re not interested in maneuvering around tree branches for your regularly scheduled 2 AM bathroom trip, perhaps a large museum or cave house is more to your liking.

The details

“This property is an existing, non-conforming property that was built in the 1960s and is grandfathered by the City of Pismo Beach. To develop this property would take a change of zoning,” reads the listing, which also goes on to say that it’s belonged to the same family for decades. To call it a singular home is a bit misleading as the listing goes into detail about multiple dwelling units (with their own private parking), two RV sites, a parking lot for up to twelve cars, and two sea train containers that are used as workshop areas. That explains the $3,800,000 price tag as I imagine this would be something multiple families would live in – or someone trying to make an extremely quirky Air B&B. The “Good Old Days” building screams tourist destination.

The good old days pic.twitter.com/PdrVI0ud4G — Zillow Gone Wild 🏡 (@zillowgonewild) July 24, 2022

Once in a lifetime opportunity; own your own 6.69 acre canyon retreat in the City of Pismo Beach. With the sands of Pismo Beach less than a mile away this beautifully maintained property features five different dwelling units that include an actual one bedroom, one bath tree house, a large museum with a studio and one bedroom apartment, a carriage house with a two bedroom apartment, and a studio apartment-with two car garage, a main house with two bedrooms, one and a quarter baths with rock fireplace and wrap around decking, a shed/studio with full bath-each one with private views. Each home has wooded settings and private yards and decks set amongst this oak studded lot tucked into a beautiful, private coastal canyon. All units have been remodeled and each have designated parking areas close to the units-in addition to a parking lot with room for at least a dozen cars and an outdoor restroom/shower building. There are two RV sites with hookups and many more RV sites with room to park all of your toys. The Zen yoga platform is situated next to a seasonal creek that is tucked into the wooded hillside. Explore the 60 foot deep man-made cave, perfect for storing wine.

Some kind of cave situation. pic.twitter.com/T6Pjj4IjDg — Zillow Gone Wild 🏡 (@zillowgonewild) July 24, 2022

The real crime here is that out of all 75 pictures of the listing, we don’t get to see the inside of the cave. What’s in there, Zillow? I wanna know!

Twitter has some concerns

Imagine all the ants crawling around your house ew — Gordie (@gordonho560402) July 24, 2022

“Imagine all the ants crawling around your house.” No. I’d rather not. But Twitter wasted no time in pointing out how many bugs you could be dealing with if you lived in a house with a tree growing through it (unless the tree is petrified).

Well, I like trees, but unless it’s petrified, you will have, in your house: pic.twitter.com/udpdKQyOau — Andrew Sharpe (@phrasewarden) July 25, 2022

Admittedly, this was one of the thoughts I had when I saw the pictures. That and the ticking countdown clock of when the tree would end up destroying the house (or the house destroying the tree).

Isn’t that tree going to literally destroy this house as it continues to grow? — Lulzwow (@Lulzwow923) July 24, 2022

Or termites to enjoy that tree as it dies and decays leaving the home wrecked. — Rachel J. (@RachelOsiris) July 24, 2022

I suppose you could just not live in this house and live in another one of the properties on the land instead. Advertise it as a place to take pictures and make a tree pun hashtag for social media.

I mean I guess they’re trying to sell it for tree million dollars — Lemon (@UwuLemonChan) July 25, 2022

While I personally would use my imaginary millions elsewhere, I would probably stop at this place in the middle of a road trip just to see if the pictures did it any justice. Definitely worth buying a keychain or refrigerator magnet from.

(Featured image: Warner Bros./Zillow/edit by Briana Lawrence)

