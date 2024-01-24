Fashion Aficionados Are Thrilled To See Zendaya Channeling Her Inner Villain

Zendaya is a rarified gift to this world. The multi-talented actress, singer, dancer, and fashionista wowed fans once more as she graced the 2024 Schiaparelli Haute Couture runway wearing one of the brand’s designs, creating a bigger endorsement than the show itself.

Zendaya has made her mark as one of the most talented, versatile, and stylish women on the planet. At home rocking a pair of jeans and a plain t-shirt when she’s relaxing, she’s immediately able to transform into a runway goddess, having made many a notable appearance on red carpets and fashion shows over the years.

This time around, it was at the 2024 haute couture show for the Italian design house Schiaparelli, led by head designer Daniel Roseberry. The actress arrived in a head-to-toe black ensemble that had a touch of the equestrian about it. Styled by the famous Law Roach, the Schiaparelli look consisted of a skin-tight black turtleneck with button braid details jutting out from the arm paired with a black satin maxi skirt that featured a slit from the bottom, ruching around the hips, and most pointedly, a horse tail-like train sprouting from the back.

She accessorized the look with black Louboutin heels (the iconic red of the sole the only color) and fishnet tights. Zendaya’s mane (pardon the pun) was smooth and sleek and featured micro bangs tailored to a point, giving her face a heart-shaped look.

Fans, as well as fashion lovers, were thrilled to see her at the show, so much so that she may have stolen the limelight a little. Over on X (formerly Twitter), she was receiving a lot of love and trending on the platform.

zendaya posing at schiaparelli SS24 fashion show pic.twitter.com/zgAXaqkFKy — archive zendaya ☆ (@archivedaya) January 22, 2024

One user goes so far as to state that “the mother of fashion is back.”

mother of fashion aka zendaya is back pic.twitter.com/vOL0iJfuKI — archive zendaya ☆ (@archivedaya) January 22, 2024

Some believe that, given this look, someone needs to cast Zendaya as a villain ASAP.

Need Zendaya casted as a villain NOW pic.twitter.com/N09Im45l30 — Izzy? (@RUEPHORlA) January 22, 2024

This fan thinks that Zendaya may just be the perfect casting for Cleopatra, renowned as one of the most beautiful women in the world.

OK, I see why Zendaya might play Cleopatra now… pic.twitter.com/7rFBc2PMU2 — ☆La☆♥ (@Ayah2156) January 22, 2024

Zendaya was joined by her Euphoria co-star Hunter Schafer, who was also rocking a phenomenal look. The two seemed thrilled to be reunited, and fans of the show loved seeing them all glammed up together.

Zendaya and Hunter Schafer ???? pic.twitter.com/C9sJ2RwqMn — Stef (@hz9896) January 22, 2024

The two seemed to be mesmerized by the show, with fans. loving their genuine reactions to the designs being strutted before them.

Hunter and zendaya react to the schiaparelli show lmao they’re both mesmerised pic.twitter.com/x19SNjN9xR — Lamai (@thedollscom) January 22, 2024

Zendaya is an absolute pro at dressing for the occasion, often matching her red carpet looks to movies she is promoting, or staying well and truly on theme at the annual Met Gala. (Apparently, it’s harder than it looks, given the number of attendees who end up so off base.) She is never afraid to go bold, and that is inspiring in and of itself.

The power of celebrity at events like this is not to be understated. They bring the world of fashion, especially haute couture, to a much wider audience. Will that audience be able to purchase said high fashion? Most likely not. But will they be able to admire the art and perhaps develop an interest in it in the future? Maybe.

(featured image: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

