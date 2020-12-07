As each new day comes, I sit and wait for more information on the third installment of the Tom Holland Spider-Man movies. Almost always, I’m disappointed because this movie is kept completely under wraps, and not even Jimmy Kimmel can get any information out of the cast despite Disney’s love of using his show for marketing. For the upcoming Euphoria special event, Zendaya took to Jimmy Kimmel Live! to talk about her Emmy win, the show, and of course, why she was in Atlanta during the interview.

(Hint: That’s where they’re filming Spider-Man 3.)

Okay, so she didn’t exactly DENY their involvement, but she didn’t confirm it, either (this bit is both delightful and infuriating because I just want information, damnit!) but I do have to give Jimmy Kimmel credit for how hard he tried to break her. Bringing up Tobey Maguire’s vegan diet? Smart move.

It does bring up the strange truth about this movie: We know nothing—not even a title. We know expected (or unsurprising) things like the fact that Zendaya is in the movie, as well as Marisa Tomei as Aunt May and Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange, but when it comes to everything else, this movie is a big question mark—one that I take personal offense to.

How do we still have very little information about this? How has Tom Holland not somehow spilled things? It’s strange, but also maybe that’s a good thing. This movie has so many moving parts, and with where we left off with Peter Parker, I’m sort of glad that we don’t know anything (even if it does hurt me to not have constant information on Peter Parker coming into my life).

Try as Jimmy Kimmel might, it seems as if this is one movie that isn’t going to get spoiled. And yes, I am fake mad about it, but this is one of the most important adventures that Peter Parker has had to face yet. Even back with the Sam Raimi Spider-Man movies, there wasn’t this level of stakes to them. And maybe that’s because Holland’s is part of the overarching Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it just feels like, to me, his Peter has too much on his plate. As long as Zendaya and the rest of the cast refuse to tell us anything, we’ll have to just wait and hope for any kind of information.

So, are we getting the Spider-Verse? Who knows? If we do, I expect a Miles Morales casting sooner rather than later, but until we know more, I’ll take Zendaya and Jimmy Kimmel going back and forth with Kimmel trying to get her to spill the secrets.

