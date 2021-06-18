Zack Snyder Adds to the Batman Oral Sex Discourse With Some NSFW Fan Art

It has been a long week, but one thing that has given me a lot of joy to watch is the continued unfolding of the “Does Batman perform oral sex?” discourse, which has created some excellent memes and has had many comic book writers popping in to confirm that the Bat does go down like that. The latest friend of Batman to join this discussion is Batman v Superman director Zack Snyder.

Snyder, on Twitter this Thursday night, posted a drawing of Batman going down on Catwoman on a Gotham rooftop at night with the simple caption “Canon.”

This is just such a powerful statement that raises so many questions. Where is this image from? Did he commission this image? If not, did he just have this on his phone? Was it stored in this memory bank as the perfect take-down for this particular moment? Regardless, it was perfect, and I have to say between this and the Snyder Cut, right now, the director is winning the internet.

All of this comes after Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacher, two of the co-creators of the Harley Quinn animated series, spoke about the flexibility they get with working with villains on the show, except when it came to Bruce Wayne/Batman going down on his long-time love interest Selina Kyle/Catwoman:

“It’s incredibly gratifying and free to be using characters that are considered villains because you just have so much more leeway,” says Halpern. “A perfect example of that is in this third season of ‘Harley’ [when] we had a moment where Batman was going down on Catwoman. And DC was like, ‘You can’t do that. You absolutely cannot do that.’ They’re like, ‘Heroes don’t do that.’ So, we said, ‘Are you saying heroes are just selfish lovers?’ They were like, ‘No, it’s that we sell consumer toys for heroes. It’s hard to sell a toy if Batman is also going down on someone.’”

Many people have decided that this was some sort of Batman gambit to get people to watch Harley Quinn and to peer pressure DC into allowing the scene to take place. If that is true, good for Halpern and Schumacher. If there was ever a good reason to manipulate a company into being sexually progressive, this is a cause I can get behind.

So in Zack Snyder’s next R-rated production, we should expect some very good music over some cunnilingus. Knowing Snyder, I’m thinking it’ll probably be “Sweet Cherry Pie” or something with a little mixture of fun and metaphor.

(image: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]